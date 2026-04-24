Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Here’s the problem—you can’t demand closure while ignoring contradictions. If evidence exists that doesn’t fit the official narrative, it doesn’t just disappear because it’s inconvenient. It lingers. And the longer it lingers without serious examination, the more it erodes confidence. This isn’t about conspiracy—it’s about consistency. If the facts line up, prove it. If they don’t, address it. But don’t expect people to stop asking questions just because the case is old. Time doesn’t settle truth—it just tests it. And when the questions keep coming decades later, that’s not noise. That’s a signal.

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anne daniecki's avatar
anne daniecki
24m

The best theory I've seen yet is the one presented onganjing.com called breakthrough

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