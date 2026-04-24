The shots in Dallas ended JFK’s presidency. The evidence left behind may yet end a lie. Some crimes are so monstrous that the guilty must kill twice. First they kill the victim. Then they kill the truth.

On November 22, 1963, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was murdered in broad daylight before the eyes of the world. Yet the gunfire in Dealey Plaza was followed by something quieter and in many ways more enduring: the systematic burial of evidence, the laundering of suspicion, the elevation of fantasy into official doctrine.

For more than 60 years Americans have been ordered to believe a fairy tale fit for children and fools. A lone misfit with a mail order rifle, perched in a warehouse, altered the destiny of the greatest nation on Earth by himself? No conspiracy? No coordination? No hidden hands? No beneficiaries except fate itself? No chance all that’s believable!

The Kennedy assassination was a coup executed by men of extraordinary power and then concealed by men of great prestige at the highest levels of government. At the center of that infernal machinery stood Lyndon Baines Johnson, a man whose ambition was bottomless, whose methods were infamous, and whose reward was immediate.

Now let us discuss one piece of evidence the establishment cannot comfortably laugh away. Fingerprints.

The Print on the Sixth Floor

In the ruins of every cover up there are fragments that refuse to disappear. One such fragment is known as Print 29. This latent fingerprint, recovered from a cardboard carton on the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository, has long been one of the most explosive pieces of physical evidence connected to the assassination. Why? Because according to respected forensic examiners, it matches the fingerprints of Malcolm “Mac” Wallace, the convicted killer and longtime Lyndon Johnson enforcer. Let that sink in.

A fingerprint attributed to a man widely known in Texas political circles as Johnson’s hatchet man was found in the sniper’s nest area on the day President Kennedy was murdered. If that fact does not command national attention, then nothing does.

Who Was Mac Wallace?

Malcolm “Mac” Wallace was no choirboy, no misunderstood clerk, no accidental passerby. He was convicted in 1951 for the murder of John Douglas Kinser, whom he shot in a dispute tied to a romantic entanglement with LBJ’s sister. It seems Kinsr was trying to blackmail Johnson. Wallace’s defense attorney was none other than John Cofer, Lyndon Johnson’s personal lawyer and one of the most powerful attorneys in Texas. Wallace received a sentence so lenient it has baffled observers for decades. Many have viewed the result as another example of Johnson’s immense ability to bend institutions to his will.

Wallace was also ID’ed as stopping by a service station to ask for directions to the farm of Henry Marshall the night before the Agriculture Department Official who was investigating LBJ’s role in the Billie Sol Estes scandal was found dead of a bullet wound to the head in 1961.

After 1951 Wallace’s name repeatedly surfaced in the shadowlands of Texas power politics. Numerous researchers have concluded that Wallace functioned as a trusted Johnson operative for dirty work too sensitive for respectable company. And then, somehow, his alleged fingerprint appears in the Texas School Book Depository. Coincidence is the last refuge of the incurious.

Nathan Darby and the Match

The late A. Nathan Darby, a certified latent fingerprint examiner of substantial credentials, conducted a comparison of Print 29 against Wallace’s known fingerprint records. Those records existed precisely because Wallace had been processed in the Kinser murder case.

On March 9, 1998, Darby executed an affidavit stating that Print 29 matched Wallace. Darby initially identified 14 matching points between the latent print and Wallace’s exemplar. In a later analysis he found 34 points of similarity. In many jurisdictions, 8 - 12 points are considered sufficient for identification. Read that again.

Fourteen points initially. Thirty four points later. That is not numerology. That is forensic analysis. Darby’s work was not the ranting of a tavern crank or the scribbling of a basement pamphleteer. He was a qualified professional who put his name, credentials, and reputation behind the conclusion. Yet instead of headlines, debate, and national inquiry, there was silence.

Corroboration and Retreat

Another accredited examiner, E. Harold Hoffmeister, reportedly reviewed the comparison and initially corroborated Darby’s findings. Later, upon realizing the immense historical implications of the identification, Hoffmeister withdrew his support. I do not pretend to know the inner workings of another man’s conscience, but I know pressure when I see it and I sense fear when I smell it.

To place Lyndon Johnson’s hatchet man on the sixth floor of the Depository is not a mere historical footnote. It is dynamite beneath the marble temple of the Warren Commission. Many men can face evidence. Far fewer can face consequences.

Motive, Means, Opportunity

Every homicide detective worth his badge begins with three questions:

1. Who had the motive?

2. Who had the means?

3. Who had the opportunity?

Lyndon Johnson had all three in monstrous abundance. By late 1963 Johnson faced scandal, possible political exile, and the very real possibility that John Kennedy would dump him from the 1964 ticket. Robert Kennedy was circling corruption in Johnson’s orbit like a hawk above a field mouse. Then Dallas happened.

Within hours of the assassination of President Kennedy, President Johnson was sworn in as President aboard Air Force One while Jacqueline Kennedy still wore her husband’s blood on her suit. Fortune may be blind but is rarely punctual and certainly never that punctual. He was not sworn in on a Bible. As a matter of fact, some trivia for my readers, President Johnson was sworn in on a Roman Catholic Daily Missal. A staffer who didn’t know the difference between the two hastily grabbed what he thought was a Bible.

The Warren Commission Fairy Tale

The official narrative asks Americans to believe that Lee Harvey Oswald alone performed a feat of marksmanship still debated to this day, that every contradictory witness was mistaken, that every anomaly is trivial, and that every trail leading toward powerful men is accidental. Now add this question. If Mac Wallace’s print was on that box, what was he doing there? Cataloging textbooks? Checking inventory? Or participating in the most consequential political murder in American history?

The Warren Commission never seriously pursued that path because the Warren Commission was designed not to solve the crime but to tranquilize the public.

Why Physical Evidence Matters

Many theories surround the Kennedy assassination. Some are speculative. Some are theatrical. Some are plausible but unprovable. Fingerprints are different. A fingerprint is not gossip, it’s evidence. It is not memory. It is not ideology. It is the physical signature left by flesh on matter. If the latent print on Box A belongs to Mac Wallace, then the lone gunman theory collapses like wet cardboard.

And if Wallace was there, one must ask the obvious next question. Who sent him?

The LBJ Fact Pattern

No single datum stands alone. The Wallace print sits inside a larger mosaic. Johnson’s towering ambition. Johnson’s corruption exposure. Johnson’s deep ties to Texas fixers and oil money. Johnson’s legal protection of Wallace through John Cofer. Johnson’s immediate ascension to the presidency. Johnson’s history of ruthless political warfare. At some point coincidence becomes camouflage.

Why They Still Resist the Truth

Put simply, if Americans fully absorb what happened in Dallas, then they must confront an intolerable possibility. That their government lied. That elite institutions protected the lie. That a sitting president may have been removed by domestic conspirators. That the succession which followed was born not of democracy, but of blood.

Such realizations are corrosive to the mythology on which bureaucracies survive.

The Question That Will Not Die

They can mock researchers. They can smear skeptics. They can delay files. They can sneer from faculty lounges and television studios. But they cannot erase fingerprints.

Print 29 remains one of the most devastating unresolved facts in modern American history. It points not to a lonely drifter with communist tendencies named Oswald, but toward Malcolm Wallace, Lyndon Johnson’s violent retainer. And from Wallace the path leads where it always has: To Lyndon Baines Johnson.