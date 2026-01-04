Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis D. Duffy's avatar
Dennis D. Duffy
9h

Well said, Roger. Trump and America First do not mean "America alone." It means America leads!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

This is the part that terrifies the globalist class: Trump didn’t just win elections—he shattered the myth that history flows left by default. Latin America watched elites sneer at him, watched him fight anyway, and watched results follow. Bukele proved order beats chaos. Milei proved austerity beats rot. Trump proved sovereignty beats submission. The NGOs screamed “dictator” because their grift depends on dysfunction. Ordinary people chose safety, dignity, and growth instead. That’s the real Trump Effect: permission to reject failure. Once that switch flips, it doesn’t flip back. The Americas aren’t drifting right—they’re course-correcting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture