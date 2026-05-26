Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
2h

Thank you for this insightful and enlightening history! Now if only Trump would demonsratethe same perspicacy and values to freeing the people of Iran from their enslavement to predatory and parasitical racketeers as well.....

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is the Venezuela two-lefts hustle: Maduro plays the tyrant, the official opposition plays the dissident, and the people keep bleeding while international operators sell “negotiated transition” snake oil. Saab was not a minor player. He was the money man, the fixer, the financial artery of Chavismo. Biden gave him back under the Barbados fantasy, and Maduro turned him into a trophy. Now Trump has him again. Good. But the lesson is bigger than Saab. Washington must stop outsourcing Venezuelan freedom to controlled opposition brands. Machado, Guaidó, Capriles, López—same carousel, same failure. No more mirages. Break the regime.

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