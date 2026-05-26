Under President Trump’s unwavering leadership in the fight to keep America safe, his administration has now, for a second time, brought Alex Saab — a top enabler of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro — into U.S. custody, sending a powerful message that those who aid hostile narco-regimes and threaten American national security will continue to face justice.

Colombian-born Alex Saab, the Venezuelan regime’s chief money launderer and financial fixer, was once again apprehended by U.S. authorities in February of this year and brought from Venezuela to the United States on May 16 to face justice in American courts.

For freedom-loving Venezuelans and supporters of a strong U.S. foreign policy, Saab’s capture — coming on the heels of Maduro’s own apprehension earlier this year — represents righteous justice against a regime that plundered Venezuela, tortured political dissidents, and poisoned American families through its narcotics trafficking network.

During Saab’s initial arrest and extradition to the United States in 2020 and 2021, U.S. prosecutors accused him of orchestrating massive money laundering and bribery schemes that siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars out of Venezuela through shell companies and fraudulent contracts tied to the Maduro regime. Prosecutors said Saab helped enrich regime insiders while exploiting Venezuela’s state-controlled exchange system for personal gain.

Alex Saab’s trajectory in and out of the American justice system reflects not only the stark contrast between the Trump and Biden administrations’ approaches toward the Maduro regime, but it reveals the rise of a so-called “negotiated transition” for Venezuela championed by the official Venezuelan “opposition” led by María Corina Machado — a process that ultimately guaranteed Saab’s return to Venezuela and his reinstatement within Maduro’s inner circle.

The 2023 return of Alex Saab from the United States to Venezuela, under the Biden administration and while President Trump was out of office, was the direct result of the “Barbados negotiations,” under which Venezuela’s controlled opposition and the regime supposedly agreed to a “democratic transition” and “the road to free elections” that, of course, never truly existed. In truth, the negotiations functioned as a mechanism to guarantee the regime’s impunity and recover key operatives, like Saab, captured during Trump’s first presidency.

For context, the “Barbados negotiations” provided a surreal, almost sci-fi political framework marketed internationally as a pathway toward democratic transition and “free elections” in Venezuela. Behind the theatrics, however, the process opened the door for sanctions relief, political normalization, and ultimately the Biden administration’s return of Alex Saab to the Maduro regime (with the Biden administration pretending to believe the pact would lead to democratic reform). The entire episode exposed the fraudulent coexistence between Chavismo and the fictional Venezuelan “opposition,” headed by María Corina Machado, that survives politically by pretending to oppose the very dictatorship it legitimizes.

In December 2023, the Biden administration allowed Saab to return to Venezuela, where he was welcomed by the regime as a triumphant political symbol and embraced publicly by Maduro himself. Far from becoming a liability for Chavismo, Saab was rewarded, elevated within the regime’s inner circle, and appointed Venezuela’s Minister of Industry.

María Corina Machado herself described the exchange that allowed Alex Saab’s return to Venezuela as “an episode within that path of construction” toward “free and fair elections.”

Machado also acknowledged having been “involved” in the Barbados negotiations, as well as in the “complementary” talks between the United States and Venezuela, in order to “contribute” to that objective.

The so-called “negotiated transition” is nothing more than a political scam — a mirage designed to prolong Venezuela’s agony, sustain the business of political operators, grant the regime time, legitimacy, and sanctions relief while ensuring that tyranny never faces accountability.

While ordinary Venezuelans continued suffering under political repression, corruption, and economic collapse, key regime operatives —narcotraffickers, money launderers, and deeply corrupt regime insiders — regained freedom and, in cases like Alex Saab, achieved a triumphant return to the highest levels of Chavismo.

Nicolás Maduro welcomes Alex Saab and his family at Miraflores Palace in Caracas after Saab’s release by the United States, December 20, 2023 .

This process was facilitated by a factitious Venezuelan opposition, at the helm of which is María Corina Machado — whose participation in Saab’s return she has openly acknowledged — whose primary function is to deceive supporters into legitimizing any arrangement the regime places before them, all while traveling the world portraying themselves as champions of democracy in search of international support.

Today, with President Trump back in office, renewed American pressure and decisive action have once again placed Alex Saab in U.S. custody — a development many view as the restoration of the accountability that was abandoned when the original maximum-pressure campaign against the Maduro regime was reversed through the Biden administration’s embrace of the “Barbados negotiations” and the collaboration of Venezuela’s controlled opposition figures.

In the current case, U.S. prosecutors accuse Saab of serving as a principal financial operator for the Maduro regime by helping launder money connected to Venezuela’s CLAP food program and fraudulent oil transactions. Prosecutors argue that Saab and his associates manipulated humanitarian aid contracts, bribed officials, and moved illicit proceeds through U.S. financial institutions — helping sustain the socialist dictatorship’s grip on power while ordinary Venezuelans suffered under repression, corruption, and economic collapse.

Trump’s return to power has also coincided with a far deeper understanding of how Venezuela’s controlled opposition structure and its system of two Lefts has historically functioned. Over the years, Washington cycled through successive opposition figureheads — from Henrique Capriles, to Leopoldo López, to Juan Guaidó, to Edmundo González, and now María Corina Machado — each marketed around the world as the face of democratic transition while ultimately functioning as political instruments that helped the regime preserve itself behind the façade of opposition politics.

President Trump’s camp recognizes that neither Delcy Rodríguez nor María Corina Machado represent a genuine solution for Venezuela. While the United States holds overwhelming leverage over the regime through sanctions, intelligence capabilities, international finance, and Venezuela’s dependence on access to global oil markets, Trump-aligned officials understand that the answer is not another progressive European-backed “transition” built around political coexistence with Chavismo.

President Trump certainly understands that María Corina Machado is not the United States’ answer for Venezuela:

Critics point to Machado’s central role in disarming the Venezuelan people and leaving them defenseless in the face of this sanguinary regime’s brutality, her alignment with Agenda 2030 politics, and her prominent participation in the Socialist International. They also note that Machado brought adviser Magalli Meda — a Trump-hating radical progressive — with her into a White House meeting with President Trump earlier this year, despite Meda having publicly called Trump an “idiot” for “crying” over Barack Obama’s surveillance of his 2016 presidential campaign.

For anti-Chavista hardliners, these contradictions reinforce the growing belief that Venezuela will not be saved through regime-manufactured socialist opposition figures marketed to the world as democratic saviors.