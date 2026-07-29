Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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kemonoyama's avatar
kemonoyama
1h

Mamdani in my opinion is an ISLAMIC INSURGENT and a Communist and a Traitor!

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Kat's avatar
Kat
1h

Mamdani is living HIS truth. The cult of Islam brooks no other "truth" but their own. The fact that he blatantly acts and speaks the creed should be an loud notice to anyone who cares for their freedom, but between the press and the RINO/Communist/Socialist politicians the volume is turned waaay to low.

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