Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Lydia Lozano's avatar
Lydia Lozano
7m

And Alger Hiss WAS a spy. I have long suspected McCarthy was "taken care of."

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Hypernoia's avatar
Hypernoia
8m

The enemy has been within the gates since the 1930’s. The marxist brain cancer has been slowly metastasizing and spreading within the American body politic ever since.

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