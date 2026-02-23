Mexico is descending deeper into cartel barbarism, and anyone pretending otherwise is lying to the American people. The killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as El Mencho, the longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has not brought stability or peace. It has ignited a new wave of chaos, arson, blockades, and mass terror that now reaches far beyond border towns and rural smuggling corridors. It has reached airports. It has reached resort cities. It has reached the very places Americans have long been told are safe.

For years, politicians, tourism boards, and multinational corporations have promoted the fiction that Mexico’s cartel war exists in neatly contained zones far from vacation beaches and luxury hotels. That illusion has now collapsed in full public view.

El Mencho was not simply another criminal kingpin. He built CJNG into one of the most powerful and violent transnational criminal organizations on Earth. His cartel controls vast fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine distribution networks that flood American streets with poison. His organization pioneered the use of military style tactics, armored vehicles, drone explosives, and coordinated mass attacks against police and soldiers.

The United States government placed a fifteen million dollar bounty on his head. Mexico’s government labeled him its most dangerous fugitive. Yet despite years of manhunts, he remained operational, protected by layers of corrupt officials, local politicians, police commanders, and compromised institutions.

When Mexican security forces finally located and killed El Mencho on February 22, 2026, officials quickly declared victory. But within hours, Mexico erupted. Cartel gunmen set entire highways ablaze. Tractor trailers and fuel tankers were torched and used as burning barricades. Gun battles broke out across multiple states. Businesses were firebombed. Civilians were ordered off roads at gunpoint. Entire cities went into lockdown. This was not random violence. It is routine cartel violence.

The cartels were sending a message to the Mexican state and to the world. Kill our leader and we will burn your country. The message landed.

In cities like Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, areas long marketed as safe tourist havens, terrified visitors were ordered by authorities to shelter inside hotels. Roads leading to international airports were blocked by flaming vehicles. Flights were diverted. Others were canceled outright. Thousands of travelers were stranded.

Let that sink in. Major resort corridors and airport infrastructure were directly affected by cartel retaliation. The notion that tourists exist inside some invisible bubble of protection is dead. The cartels no longer respect imaginary red lines. They no longer pretend to avoid economic disruption. They understand leverage. Tourism is one of Mexico’s largest sources of revenue. Targeting it applies pressure on the government. So they do it. This is what a narco state looks like. And Mexico has long been a narco state.

The killing of a cartel boss does not dismantle an empire. It fragments it. Fragmentation produces splinter factions. Splinter factions fight for territory. Turf wars generate mass murder. This pattern has repeated itself for decades. Every time a kingpin falls, violence spikes. Civilians pay the price. Journalists pay the price. Small business owners pay the price. Now tourists are beginning to pay the price as well.

Cartels today are not merely drug traffickers. They are diversified criminal conglomerates. They run extortion rackets, kidnapping rings, human trafficking operations, fuel theft networks, cyber fraud schemes, and timeshare scams. They infiltrate municipal governments. They control police departments. They dictate who runs for office and who gets assassinated. Entire regions function under cartel governance.

The Mexican government issues statements. It deploys troops. It promises reform. Yet corruption remains systemic. Prosecutions rarely reach the upper levels. Politicians implicated in cartel collaboration quietly disappear from headlines. The machinery that enables cartel power remains intact.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to pretend that this is primarily Mexico’s problem. It is not. The fentanyl killing tens of thousands of Americans each year originates in Mexican cartel labs. The guns fueling cartel warfare often originate from U.S. sources. The money laundering pipelines run through American banks, shell corporations, and real estate markets. This is a shared crisis. But Washington refuses to treat it as such.

Instead of confronting the cartel threat as a national security emergency, our political class hides behind talking points. They refused to secure the southern border for years. They refused to designate major cartels as foreign terrorist organizations with full operational consequences until President Trump recently did so. They refused to dismantle the financial architecture that sustains cartel empires and terrorist organizations. Hopefully, that too will begin to change and help this Trump Administration fight this Narcoterror war.

In the meantime, as a result of neglect by prior administrations, Americans are now being warned by their own government to shelter in place while vacationing in Mexico. Think about how insane that is. Families who saved for years to take their children to a beach resort are now being told to stay inside because cartel gunmen may be burning vehicles outside their hotel gates.

Airports, the most tightly controlled transportation hubs in any country, are being rendered inaccessible by criminal organizations. If this does not constitute state failure, nothing does.

The death of El Mencho will not end CJNG. Someone else will step forward. Several factions may battle for control. Rival cartels will attempt to seize territory. Violence will escalate before it subsides, if it subsides at all. The uncomfortable truth is that Mexico is facing a long term internal war with no clear endpoint. And Americans are increasingly standing inside the blast radius.

The political class in both countries have failed to confront the scale of this disaster honestly. They continue to sell the public comforting myths about containment and progress while body counts climb. There is no meaningful containment. There is no lasting progress. There is only a criminal and terror insurgency that grows richer, better armed, and more brazen every year.

Resorts are no longer sanctuaries. Airports are no longer sanctuaries. Tourism corridors are no longer sanctuaries. The cartels decide where violence happens. That is the reality.

Until both governments treat cartel power as the existential threat it truly is, until corruption is crushed rather than managed, until financial networks are dismantled rather than tolerated, this cycle will continue.

El Mencho is dead. The cartel war is very much alive and pretending otherwise is not optimism. It’s Realism.