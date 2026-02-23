Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Jeff Judson
Jeff Judson
4h

We've been driving all over Mexico and staying for weeks or months every year for the past 30 years. We recently quit driving because the truck traffic on the toll roads is too much, not because it was unsafe. We have never directly encountered any cartel activity in 30 years. The worst we have experienced is getting a "speeding ticket" from a Mexican cop just inside the border who wants the ticket paid to him. But the violence is definitely spilling over and the Mexican people are getting fed up with it. Cartels used to manage their drug business and leave others alone, expecially Americans. But now they demand protection money from many businesses. They are killing innocent children and adults with the cross fire of their battles to knock off each others leaders. The citizens of Mexico I believe would welcome US troop direct involvement. As it stands now, we are only giving "intel" but I'm not sure if the Mexican military is up to the task of really cleaning out the cartel as they have done with gangs in El Salvadore. But that is what is required. I don't see how the cartels are helping the socialist president achieve her goals either. Hard to tell her level of committment to getting the job done in cleaning up the country.

Kenn Goodwin
5h

A Mexican vacation has been out of the question for the last 40 years. Although the highly educated, white overweight female will tell you is so very safe to travel about and maybe even camp under the stars. After all it is the very dystopian utopia that they love. It’s like fools who can’t see the danger.

