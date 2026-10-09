Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Becky's avatar
Becky
3d

Well if he admits to lying then he's going to be in a lot of trouble for it.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3d

Michael Cohen is a RAT and not to be trusted. His return to Trump’s orbit doesn’t earn him credibility after years of public attacks and courtroom accusations. Stone asks the right question: what, specifically, is Cohen withdrawing? Trump should demand an answer before treating this reunion as vindication. Cohen cannot expect complaints about prosecutors to carry the meaning of a recantation while he continues defending his testimony. Investigate his accusations of pressure, examine the evidence, and hold prosecutors accountable for any proven misconduct. But don’t hand Cohen a rehabilitation certificate because his latest performance pleases one side. Trust requires more than another convenient change of posture.

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