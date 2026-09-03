Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

Michael Cohen thought loyalty was stupidity because pressure had already taught him to calculate survival one cooperation session at a time. Roger Stone made a different calculation. He refused to supply testimony against his longtime friend, endured conviction, sentencing, public vilification, and the threat of prison, then received the clemency Cohen swore would never come. Seven years later, Cohen has crossed back over the battlefield, asking Trump for the same presidential mercy he once dismissed as a con. I understand what federal prosecutors can extract when they threaten a man’s freedom, family, and future. Mercy may be appropriate. Historical amnesia is not. Stone held the line. Cohen now wants refuge behind it.

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Shifti's avatar
Shifti
1d

Cohen is a coward & should never be trusted!!

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