By Mark Vargas

In 2019, behind closed doors with House Intelligence Committee investigators, Michael Cohen made a prediction about Roger Stone: Donald Trump would never pardon him.

Trump would keep Stone loyal and “on message,” Cohen claimed, but eventually abandon him.

“He’ll let them rot in jail forever,” Cohen said. “He just doesn’t care.”

Seven years later, that prediction could hardly have aged worse.

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Cohen misjudged Trump. He misjudged Stone. And he was wrong about which man would ultimately buckle under pressure.

One folded. The other stood firm.

By then, Cohen had already made his choice.

After federal investigators came after him, Cohen pleaded guilty, cooperated with prosecutors and turned against the man he once famously said he would “take a bullet” for.

He went before Congress and attacked Trump. He became a regular television critic of his former boss. He later served as a key witness against Trump in New York.

Cohen cooperated. Stone didn’t.

Stone made clear that he would not turn on Trump or give prosecutors what they wanted simply to make his own situation easier.

That is the central difference. When the pressure came, Cohen chose cooperation. Stone chose truth and loyalty. And Cohen mocked him for it.

His message to Congress was clear: Stone was foolish to believe Trump would ever stand by him. In Cohen’s telling, Trump would use loyalists as long as they were useful, then leave them behind bars when helping them became politically inconvenient.

But that is not what happened.

Trump commuted Stone’s sentence in July 2020, days before Stone was scheduled to report to prison. Five months later, Trump granted Stone a full pardon.

The man Cohen predicted would “rot in jail forever” never spent a day in prison.

Now comes the extraordinary irony.

In 2026, Cohen began moving back toward Trump. And Trump recently appeared on Cohen’s new 77 WABC radio program – the same New York station that carries The Roger Stone Show.

During their conversation, Cohen called Trump “boss.”

Trump said prosecutors had “weaponized” Cohen and praised him for recanting previous claims. Cohen himself has now said he felt pressured and coerced by prosecutors to provide testimony they wanted against Trump.

And then came the ultimate reversal. Cohen submitted a pardon application to President Trump.

Think about that.

The man who cooperated with prosecutors, turned against Trump and predicted Roger Stone would be abandoned to “rot in jail forever” is now asking Trump for the mercy he insisted Trump would never show Stone.

Pressure reveals character.

One stood his ground when the pressure was greatest. The other changed sides.

Forgiveness is admirable, and Trump’s willingness to forgive Cohen says something important about him.

But forgiveness does not erase the record.

Cohen predicted Stone would rot in jail because Stone refused to fold.

Stone never folded.

And Cohen could not have been more wrong.