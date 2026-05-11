From the fabricated Russia collusion narrative to two phony impeachments to his relentless defense of Obama’s catastrophic 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy has been a consistent opponent of American interests. He is one of the Senate’s most vocal proponents for counting millions of illegal immigrants in the census. It is a deceitful and unconstitutional scheme that steals congressional seats and electoral votes from real American citizens.

Murphy actively works to grant political power to millions who illegally crossed our southern border by counting them in the census. This scheme effectively hands extra congressional seats and Electoral College votes to blue states like California and New York, bypassing law-abiding citizens in red states. Far from protecting American sovereignty, Murphy celebrates it as a brilliant political power grab.

Senator Chris Murphy proves that feminism is nothing more than a selective political prop. While Iran stones women, hangs girls for improper clothing, and treats them as property, Murphy has refused to get tough on the ayatollahs. Instead, he viciously attacked President Trump’s strikes against the regime, branding them “illegal,” and has pushed war powers resolutions to limit America’s response to Iranian threats.

In April 2026, Murphy sparked outrage by replying “Awesome” to reports that dozens of Iranian vessels had bypassed a U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. He later claimed it was “sarcasm” and doubled down on calling Trump’s handling of the conflict a “disaster.” His rhetoric has been so soft on Tehran, it’s embarrassing for such a seasoned senator.

In late 2019, as the first Trump impeachment intensified, Murphy rushed to Ukraine to spotlight Trump’s Ukraine policy. At the time, he showed little interest in securing America’s own borders or probing scandals that could implicate his own party.

A longtime supporter of Ukraine, Murphy has made multiple trips to Kyiv, including with Sen. John McCain in 2013–2014 and has pushed relentlessly for massive U.S. aid packages.

In 2020, when the Hunter Biden laptop story broke, filled with evidence of lucrative foreign business dealings involving Biden’s son and in FBI possession since December 2019, Murphy and his Democratic colleagues quickly dismissed it as “Russian disinformation.” This blatant hypocrisy revealed a clear pattern of weaponizing foreign narratives against Trump while shielding the Biden family from any real oversight.

Elected in 2012 to represent Connecticut, Senator Chris Murphy is a foreign-policy-first establishment Democrat who has devoted more than a decade to one obsession: Trump. Since emerging as a serious political force, he has focused on sabotaging, smearing, and destroying President Donald J. Trump by any means necessary. Instead of helping American families struggling under Biden-era inflation and record-high living costs, this slick establishment Democrat diligently works to viciously attack a president determined to enforce the law and drain the swamp.

Senator Chris Murphy has been deliberate about undermining America’s immigration laws. As a leading champion of the US Citizenship Act and multiple amnesty-style reform bills, he aggressively pushes pathways to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants while smearing strong border enforcement as cruel and inhumane.

The path to citizenship in the United States has always been an earned privilege, not an automatic reward for those who illegally cross the southern border. Yet the current system counts non-citizens when allocating House seats and Electoral College votes, actively remapping political power away from American citizens and toward sanctuary states packed with illegal immigrants. Senator Chris Murphy does not merely accept this arrangement, he works furiously to accelerate it.

In a resurfaced 2024 MSNBC interview, he admitted that Democratic strategies had failed to deliver for “the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country.” With that admission, Murphy showed that the Democratic priority was not the working families of Connecticut crushed by inflation and crime, but the “undocumented Americans” who entered the country illegally.

Those who violate our borders should not be prioritized over the taxpaying families of Connecticut and other states struggling under open-border policies. His rhetoric and record consistently criticize strong enforcement as “inhumane” while pushing restraints on ICE and CBP.

Murphy’s role in negotiating and repeatedly reintroducing the 2024 bipartisan border bill further illustrates this approach. His immigration record isn’t compassionate. It’s a calculated move to import voters, just like the Russia hoax and the two impeachments. Marketed as “security,” the legislation would have allowed thousands of daily illegal encounters before triggering any shutdown, expanded work permits and legal pathways, and left catch-and-release intact, hardly the decisive action needed to restore order.

When President Trump and congressional Republicans demanded that the law be followed with a closed border and the deportation of criminal migrants, Senator Murphy denounced stronger enforcement and instead pushed for billions more in foreign aid to address “root causes.”

The consequences have been predictable: undercutting American wages, overcrowded schools, strained hospitals, heightened crime, and weakened public safety. Rather than securing the border, Murphy has repeatedly pushed billions in foreign aid for root-cause programs, including massive USAID and State Department packages for Central America, while American taxpayers and communities absorb the fallout.

Murphy turns a blind eye to any scandal that touches the Democratic Party. He doesn’t simply disagree on policy, he’s methodically perpetuating a broken system designed to import millions of future Democratic voters and government dependents, all at the direct expense of American taxpaying citizens. His immigration record isn’t benevolence; it’s a ruthless extension of the same establishment strategy that fueled the Russia collusion narrative and the two impeachments: undermine the rule of law, punish those who defend it, and cling to insider power by any means necessary.