Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Another Connecticut hack. Murphy, Blumenthal, and Lamont should be sharing the same cell in Danbury federal prison for what they’ve done to sovereignty, liberty, and basic public trust. Murphy’s allegiance is obvious: illegal immigrants, Ukraine, Iran, and the permanent regime before American citizens. He talks compassion while selling out workers, schools, hospitals, and border security. He plays feminist while going soft on Tehran. He screams democracy while backing power schemes that count non-citizens to shift representation. This is not public service. It is regime politics. Connecticut’s ruling class no longer represents the people. It manages them. And it deserves replacement.

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