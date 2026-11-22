As Republicans regroup following a disastrous midterm election, some, like Vice President JD Vance, are telling the truth about what went wrong.

Vice President JD Vance released a lengthy statement on X unequivocally setting the record straight as to why Republicans lost the midterms.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so... If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there,” Vance wrote.

Exit poll data shows that voters were seriously concerned over the Iran war and its impact on rising gas prices and general inflation, lending credence to Vance’s point. However, the viciously pro-war neoconservatives refuse to admit the obvious. They are attempting to shirk blame, putting the focus on MAGA, rather than admitting their ideology of endless foreign adventurism is vehemently unpopular with the American people.

Throughout the conflict with Iran, the neocons have demonstrated enthusiastic support for the effort; not because they support President Trump’s judgment but because they see the Iran War as the catalyst to erase the past 10 years and return to the era when Bush, Romney and McCain were Republican standard bearers.

Unhinged radio host Mark Levin, who cut his teeth as a Never Trumper back in 2016, blamed President Trump for attempting to negotiate and end the Iranian conflict quickly to ensure it would not become a forever war as the costly Iraq and Afghanistan disasters were.

“Some of us have argued we should have taken care of it, ended it, armed the Iranian people, remove the regime!” Levin said. “Even though the opening of this military operation was spectacular…we sideline the Israelis, and then we decide we’re going to pump the brakes!”

“[Trump] made the decision, not me, not Netanyahu, not the Jews!” he continued.

The Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro went even further in his opposition to President Trump and MAGA than Levin. On a recent podcast, Shapiro said that MAGA will die with President Trump and leave no lasting legacy beyond his final term.

“I don’t think that MAGA as a quote, unquote movement ever existed in the absence of Donald Trump,” Shapiro said. “I think that there is a movement that followed Donald Trump and called itself MAGA. I do not think that that is transferable in any way, shape, or form,” adding that “every attempt to abstract MAGA into a set of political principles falls flat” and “fails on the merits.”

Shapiro also directly and unequivocally claimed that President Trump shoulders all of the blame for the midterm losses.

“Simply put, very simply put, like in one sentence, this midterm election was a repudiation of President Trump. Period. End of story. That’s the whole thing,” Shapiro said.

Here is how the Neo-CON works: They encourage the launch of the Iran war, giving President Trump effusive praise for doing so. Then, they call for actions that would dramatically escalate the situation and require ground troops and do everything possible to subvert the peace process. If their blood lust is insufficiently satiated, President Trump becomes the fall guy for taking a more measured, responsible approach to statecraft than their hawkish preferences.

The neocons played the same games during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They argued that if we had only made one strategic or tactical change at some point then the mission would not have been a failure and we could have achieved victory. These are bad-faith rationalizations made so the next endless war can be launched and the military-industrial complex charges on.

History will owe President Trump a great debt for defanging the Iranian terror regime and preventing them from obtaining a nuclear weapon, even if it may have resulted in substantial electoral fallout. Voter backlash against the war on Iran does not reflect any sentiment against MAGA’s viability. Strong immigration enforcement, preventing globalism, defending national sovereignty and protecting free speech—the core of the MAGA platform—remain ironclad pillars for an ascendant movement moving forward.

For attempting to spin the midterms to save their skin, the neocons have demonstrated yet again why they should be fully excised from Republican politics. Their support of MAGA was always skin deep, a ruse designed to co-opt authentic conservative populism. The lesson of the midterms is to remove their influence completely from the conservative movement and double down on the platform that President Trump forged, proving Ben Shapiro’s prediction that MAGA will flame out to be dead wrong.