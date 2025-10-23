Japan has appointed Sanae Takaichi as their new Prime Minister, and the news has significant ramifications for the MAGA agenda in America. Since the late Shinzo Abe stepped down from public office, Japan has lacked a leader with the resolve to make the country great. They have caved to international pressure, allowed migrants into the country that had been ethnically homogenous since its inception, and were beginning to fall into the same malaise as most of the West. Takaichi’s tenure as Prime Minister looks to be a sharp reversal of Japan’s current trajectory.

Takaichi is ground-breaking for being the first female Prime Minister in Japanese history. Although that interesting factoid will dominate headlines, it is the substance of Takaichi that is far more important than her sex. Takaichi is an avowed enemy of the globalist project. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which despite its name is a historically conservative-leaning party in Japan, appointed Takaichi as its leader after forming a coalition government with the right-wing populist party, Innovation. Takaichi was seen as an obvious choice to serve as Prime Minister by both factions due to her outspoken conservative beliefs.

After graduating from college, Takaichi actually spent time working in the United States, serving as a congressional fellow for Congressman Pat Schroeder of Colorado. At this time, she developed an appreciation for American culture and freedom that has sustained nearly four decades later. When she returned home, Takaichi became a television personality where – similar to President Donald Trump – she was able to work on her ability to relate to the public on the important medium. Takaichi first became elected as a Member of Parliament in 1993 as an independent before joining the LDP, rising to become Minister of Economic Security. She also served as Minister of International Communications under Prime Minister Abe from 2014 to 2017 and then from 2019 to 2020. Takaichi considered Abe to be her political mentor.

“She served in that, I think, longer than any other politician has ever served, because the Abe administration was a very long administration and he valued her competency,” said Jeffrey Hall, an academic at the Kanda University of International Studies in Japan, noting that Takaichi “definitely depicts herself as the successor to Abe’s conservative legacy.”

Takaichi is a fervent Japanese nationalist and a strong social conservative. Takaichi aims to craft public policy designed to create economic incentives which promote women having more children. She also does not believe women should be allowed to keep their maiden names following marriage. Takaichi is vehemently against the China-centric interpretation of World War 2 history where guilt has been hurled upon Japan for alleged war crimes committed against China. She regularly visits the Yasukuni Shrine to honor Japanese soldiers popularly called war criminals because of their treatment of the Chinese during the time of heated battle.

Takaichi has been unabashed in her call to keep Japan for the Japanese, believing it is the state’s duty to “defend the nation’s sovereignty and honor.” Takaichi has called for a crackdown against tourists coming into Japan and desecrating holy sites and harming the sacred deer, which has increasingly happened as Japan has embraced the open society model. She is skeptical of growing Chinese influence over Japan, demanding anti-espionage laws that would levy severe penalties against all those aiding in subversive activity, particularly China which is gone to conduct such malignant activities at a rate that no other country can match. Takaichi has also put the fake news in her crosshairs, warning broadcasters who are biased and anti-Japanese in their reporting that they are liable to lose their licenses.

Takaichi’s position against illegal immigration is most encouraging. In one of her first decisions since being named Prime Minister, Takaichi created the Ministry of Immigration with the stated goal of deporting illegal immigrants. She has said that non-Japanese people should be restricted from owning property in order to preserve Japan’s national character. Takaichi’s stance against illegal immigration has become more popular as a result of more migrants being let into Japan than ever before with national leaders claiming it is necessary because of lagging birthrates. Similar to what has happened in Western countries, Japanese culture is being erased and as a result, an immediate backlash formed – culminating in Takaichi sweeping into power.

Takaichi represents the political shift that is emanating from the MAGA movement as countries around the world realize they are not confined to the shackles of globalism. They have a choice and can choose to reject the agenda being imposed upon them by elitist technocrats. President Trump has referred to her as “a highly respected person of great wisdom and strength,” and Takaichi wrote in response that she is “truly hoping to work together with President Trump to make our alliance even stronger & more prosperous, and to advance a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.” The Trump/Takaichi alliance will be a game changer in the region, putting China on the defensive and initiating a political realignment in the Far East to oppose the scourge of communism.