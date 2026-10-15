Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Hutchinson's avatar
Kelly Hutchinson
1h

Wow. Very interesting read.

Reply
Share
Nancy Ortiz's avatar
Nancy Ortiz
29m

I always wondered about which group committed the most illicit shenanigans! Evidently, President Nixon was innocent due to the planned coercive actions of the democrats. Nixon was an honorable gentleman, just like President Trump.

In high school many moons ago, I remember my mother's irritation when every video and photo of President Nixon was chosen to make his demeanor appear dark and evil, because his beard grew out during the day. Time magazine, which offered free copies to high schoolers, chose those dark times and, upon reading the text, I edited the verbiage for positive and negative words. My first opportunity to see the bias has set my distrust of "trusted media" into the permanent, skeptical attitude I maintain.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture