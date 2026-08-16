Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

The gold standard argument never really ended because Nixon solved one crisis by creating another kind of permission structure. Gold restrained politicians because it told them no. Fiat money tells them maybe. Maybe print. Maybe borrow. Maybe inflate. Maybe paper over war, welfare, debt, bailouts, and managed decline with another round of monetary manipulation. Nixon may have had no clean choice in 1971. Vietnam, Great Society spending, foreign claims, and contradictions at Bretton Woods had boxed him in. But once the anchor was cut, Washington learned the most dangerous lesson in politics: discipline can be postponed. The bill still comes.

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Kat's avatar
Kat
7h

As I read real history, Nixon did NOT make this decision on his own,. Got a little help from (non) friends...

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