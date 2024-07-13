Obama Maneuvers To Take Joe Out - RINOs still a problem in NJ GOP | The StoneZONE w/ Roger Stone

Mike Crispi, a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention from New Jersey, and Trump's point man on the convention rules committee joins the StoneZONE today. Crispi is the host of two popular Rumble shows, Mike Crispi Unafraid and Last Call.

Veteran Republican strategist Roger Stone talks about Obama ally George Clooney penning an op-ed for the New York Times urging Joe Biden to drop out of the race. Stone claims this as further proof that Obama is carefully orchestrating the efforts to convince Biden to drop the presidential race.

Alex Stone of the Alex Stone Show on Rumble, who Roger Stone refers to as his "adopted nephew," joins to discuss Joe Biden's disastrous foreign policy which was on full display in his recent "big boy" press conference.

Stone stressed that America's current effort to force Ukraine into NATO is a violation of two agreements between the United States and Russia, and criticized the Biden Administration for the fact that there are no ongoing negotiations for peace talks as the killing continues.

