Reports or claims that President Donald Trump had approved a nuclear strike on Iran or had somehow given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his permission to do so are categorically false.

This narrative is planted by people seeking to destabilize Trump going into a crucial midterm election.

In fact, in a shocking announcement, President Donald Trump has officially cut all U.S. foreign aid to Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump says he made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would no longer be providing funding to Israel after the end of this year.

Now, Laura Loomer, who is ISRAEL FIRST – except for when she’s defending actual Nazis in Ukraine (which she used to oppose) – says it’s good. She essentially says now Israel can launch a nuclear strike of its own, potentially leading to WWIII.

I support Israel, but I’m America First, and I think that under this extraordinary agreement, President Trump is forcing Israel to fight what is essentially its war.

The agreement would also guarantee that the United States continues to sell its defense weaponry to Israel.

“Israel is now unleashed to do whatever the hell they want,” said ISRAEL FIRST Laura Loomer, when she’s not shilling for actual Nazis in Ukraine in her newfound support for Zelenskyy after previously correctly identifying him as a leech.

Such a unilateral nuclear strike on Iran could spark WWIII, and I think Trump would rather avoid it without, of course, ever ruling it out in public because he is a master negotiator.

President Donald Trump has changed the America-Israel relationship forever. This move changes not just the trajectory of the United States’ involvement in the Middle East, but also strengthens the President’s positioning on Iran.

Trump acted in the tradition of President Richard Nixon, who, in 1973, during the Yom Kippur War, saved Israel from utter annihilation by airlifting $36 million worth of lethal aid to the Israelis with their backs against the Red Sea.

Nixon ordered it over the objections of Dr. Henry Kissinger, the National Security Council, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Another $100 million in nonlethal aid, like medicines, bandages, and some foods, came by ship. Golda Meir, the Israeli Prime Minister, said, “Nixon saved Israel.” It may have been Nixon’s greatest hour.

The President is not dealing with Iran for Israel, or on behalf of anybody except for the people of the United States.

Accusations that the President is ‘serving the will of Israel’ have always been ludicrous. Entirely fabricated. False. I’ve known President Donald Trump for over 40 years.

I can assure you this. Nobody tells President Donald Trump what to do. Not me, not his staff, not his lawyers, and certainly not any foreign leader.

President Donald Trump is his own man. I worked with President Ronald Reagan, and I worked with President Richard Nixon. I’ve been involved in American politics for over 50 years. No elected official I’ve ever seen is more true to his word, his nature, and his promises than President Donald Trump.

His move to cut aid to Israel is a step in the right direction, and certainly lets the air out of the far left’s shouting that Trump is somehow led to make decisions because of Israel.

It couldn’t be further from the truth.

This move will save American taxpayers over $4 billion per year and allow Israel to exercise its independence from the United States.

A win-win for all involved.