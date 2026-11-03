Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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James Feldman's avatar
James Feldman
3dEdited

Roger Stone is clueless about U.S. aid to Israel's military. First, U.S. aid to Israel is only 5% of the total foreign aid. Yet, you never hear Stone complain about the other 95% of total foreign aid, none of which is to allies as close as Israel. Second, Laura Loomer is more America-First than Stone is. Loomer has done far more to support America and expose its enemies than Stone ever has. Stone talks a lot, but Loomer takes palpable positive action to help America.

Stone is also clueless about the nature of America's relationship with Israel. Nearly all Leftists and anti-American, anti-Israel trolls are completely ignorant about the reasons why America and Israel are joined at the hip, and why they are the two greatest nations on earth.

At the very start, Christians and Jews worked together and played a leading role in founding America, the greatest nation on earth. Jews such as Haym Salomon, Bernard and Michael Gratz, and Hayman Levy provided vital financial support, while many Jews served as officers and soldiers for the American Revolution in numbers far beyond their proportion of the Jewish population. When the Continental Army needed funds for the Battle of Yorktown, President Washington specifically requested Haym Salomon’s assistance, who secured the large loans needed to pay our troops. Without the aid of Jews, England may well have succeeded in putting an end to the American experiment.

In modern times, America benefits from its partnership with Israel to create a better world, as well as advancing both America's and Israel's long-term prosperity and security. Working with America, Israel has long played a vital role in America’s technological innovations, making the world a better place to live in.

This is why so many of the leading companies in the world based in America have significant research and development operations in Israel, including, but not limited to, Apple, Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Palantir, Cisco, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Applied Materials, Oracle, Tesla, Micron Technology, IBM, Meta, Salesforce, Snowflake, ServiceNow, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, John Deere, and Motorola.

And while those companies are thriving in Israel, a nation the approximate size of New Jersey, creating a better world for everyone, no such operations can be found in any of the 57 backward, hate-filled, Muslim-majority countries.

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The Myanmar Review's avatar
The Myanmar Review
3d

Too little too late?

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