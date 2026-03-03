Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Richard Luthmann
9m

Forty-seven years after the mullahs hijacked Persia and turned a great civilization into a terror factory, the bill has finally come due. Iran’s regime armed Hezbollah, Hamas, and every jihadist militia that ever pointed a rocket at Israel or an IED at American troops. Now the architects of that chaos are discovering a simple truth: actions have consequences. President Donald Trump didn’t blink. He acted. The strikes that eliminated the regime’s leadership and smashed its war machine may mark the beginning of the end for the Islamic Republic. The real hope is this—when the smoke clears, the Iranian people finally reclaim their country from the clerics.

ezio maiolini
2h

So sorry to hear your comments on Iran. How far dies Parisian politics take you Robert?

I mean, to replace this theocratic dictatorship ? I thought only banker stooges use that word.

Was the shah’s regime a dictorship?

I’m not buying any of this anymore.

