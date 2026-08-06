Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Henry Pelifian's avatar
Henry Pelifian
1d

Are there any laws against the FBI manufacturing evidence and cases against anyone, including political figures the leadership of the FBI opposed? I don’t think so because nobody is either in jail or with criminal indictments. The “8647” case against Comey looks sophomoric, not a criminal case. Comey lied and used the fraudulent Steele dossier to get warrants to spy on Trump. Why isn’t he charged with manufacturing evidence to get a FISA warrant? Justice system in America totally inadequate and ineffective against the most prominent officials, elected and appointed, especially Democrats or RINOs like Comey.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

This is what lawfare looks like when the permanent security state loses an election. They did not accept Trump as President. They treated him as a target, a suspect, an asset, an infection inside their own government. Comey, McCabe, Baker, Priestap, Rosenstein, Mueller, Strzok, Page—the names change, but the machinery is the same. They took Clinton-funded garbage, internal doubts, uncorroborated rumors, and political panic, then turned it into years of investigations designed to cripple a presidency. “Oxferd Comma” was not national security. It was bureaucratic sedition with letterhead. The larger question is why these bad actors have not been torn out of the government apparatus, root and stem.

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