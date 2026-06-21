Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

If a defense lawyer lied to a federal jury about venue, the bar would come with torches. When prosecutors do it, the system shrugs and calls it harmless. That is the scandal. Venue decides judge, jury, media environment, local context, and sometimes the verdict itself. A South Florida jury might have understood Honduras, Trump’s alliance with Hernández, the leftist Castro-Zelaya context, and the government’s reliance on mass-murdering cooperators differently. SDNY wanted home field. They got it with a false statement. Trump’s pardon ended the case, but it should not end the inquiry. Who authorized the lie?

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PhilH's avatar
PhilH
3h

Thank you Roger, please keep up the great work. The sleaze of these people is off the charts.

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