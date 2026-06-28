Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Mark Parrish's avatar
Mark Parrish
34m

What was done to Hernandez was what the political left and Republican establishment had hoped to accomplish with Trump. I believe that Trump emerging from that battle and going on to re-win the presidency was as much a miracle as having dodged the bullet in Butler.

I hope the Hernandez family is able to get past this and go on to live many years away from the corruption. The left will always believe that Trump pardoned a drug trafficker.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is how procedure becomes a weapon. If trafficking increased, Hernández was guilty. If trafficking decreased, the decrease supposedly proved his anti-drug policies were a cover. If ledgers hurt him, jurors saw them. If ledgers helped him, they stayed out. If a video supposedly existed, the accusation came in, even when the video vanished. If a witness never met Hernández, he still testified to protection. That is not justice. That is narrative prosecution. Trump’s pardon power exists for cases like this, where lawfare, geopolitics, cooperators, and judicial gatekeeping produce a verdict that deserves presidential correction.

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