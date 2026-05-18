Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
4h

Quite the stark difference between Tricky Dick and Slick Willie.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

The difference is simple. Nixon understood China as a chess piece. Clinton treated China like a customer and created a monster. Trump understands China as a rival that must be managed, pressured, and forced into reciprocity. The old neoliberal fantasy said trade would make Beijing freer. Instead, it made China richer, stronger, and more dangerous while American towns got hollowed out. Trump’s approach is not naïve engagement. It is brass-knuckle diplomacy with purchase orders attached. He cut off China’s cheap-oil lanes from Venezuela and Iran, then walked into Beijing with leverage. That is Nixonian realism rebuilt for America First.

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