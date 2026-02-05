Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Richard Luthmann
39m

This is what real executive leadership looks like. Like Thomas Jefferson, Trump understands that history rewards action, not handwringing. Jefferson faced constitutional critics over the Louisiana Purchase; Trump faces globalists clutching pearls over Greenland. Same playbook, different century. Trump saw the board, recognized European dependence on U.S. power, and exploited it — cleanly and decisively. No war. No apology tour. Just results. The lesson is simple: great nations expand influence when opportunity appears, and great presidents don’t ask permission from people who benefit from American hesitation. This wasn’t bravado. It was strategy — America First, done right.

