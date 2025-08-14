The nation of Honduras, ruled by dictator Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, is showing solidarity with the Venezuelans after the Trump administration announced a $50 million bounty on the head of far-left socialist Nicolas Maduro.

“The State of Honduras categorically rejects the accusations made against President Nicolas Maduro and expresses its full solidarity with the people of Venezuela and their President in the face of the unfounded attacks they are currently facing. We reaffirm our unwavering respect for the self-determination of peoples and for international law,” Xiomara wrote in an X post translated into English.

Stone Cold Truth has written extensively about how Xiomara’s regime was propped up by the Biden administration who jailed her opposition in exchange for Xiomara to continue the flow of migrants headed toward the U.S. southern border. Xiomara will be leaving office in November, but her LIBRE Party hopes to remain in control to establish one-party rule over Honduras and turn the nation into Venezuela 2.0.

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida exposed how Xiomara and her string-pulling husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, have weaponized the ATIC – the Honduran version of the FBI – to bully the electoral commission into submission heading into November’s election.

“The government led by the communist Manuel Zelaya is using ATIC to intimidate the National Electoral Council and manipulate the democratic process. This is a direct attack against the will of the people,” Salazar wrote in an X post translated into English.

“I call on the Trump administration to send a strong warning to the dictator-lovers who are currently leading Honduras. We cannot allow another country to fall into the hands of authoritarian socialism,” Salazar added.

If the LIBRE Party is able to retain control, that will mean the flow of drugs and migrants will continue to the U.S. unabated. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently acknowledged publicly that Honduras has an agreement with Venezuela to look the other way as the country flies drugs and weapons through the country up toward the U.S.

"There is an air bridge where the Venezuelan regime where they pay to have free airspace access undetected to Honduras then Guatemala and to Mexico where they can traffic these drugs, transport these drugs. They are exchanging money for bribes. They are exchanging weapons for the ports of entry and airspace to get these drugs to all these other countries and into the United States," AG Bondi said.

If the LIBRE Party wins in November, they will get an electoral mandate to flout the Trump administration’s priorities, perhaps renewing their call to throw U.S. military bases out of Honduras and nullify the long-standing extradition treaty between the nations. It will be catastrophic not only for the Honduran people but also for the entirety of the Americas.

Unsurprisingly, the LIBRE Party is incredibly unpopular in Honduras, having worn out their welcome quickly with their slew of false promises and belligerently corrupt acts. However, they have an ace in the hole with Secretary of National Defense Rixi Moncada. Moncada is simultaneously running for President in the LIBRE Party while serving in her administration position that just so happens to be overseeing the electoral process. Moncada has refused to resign despite the immense conflict of interest and, from her past history of overseeing elections, has shown that she will resort to trickery to slant the effort in her party’s favor.

During the Honduran national primary elections on Mar. 9, the Associated Press reported that polling centers were forcibly closed on election day because they conveniently “lacked electoral materials.” According to a report from El Heraldo, only 10 of 152 voting centers received the electoral material they needed to conduct the vote by election day in the well-populated industrial center of San Pedro Sula. Mainstream news reports in Honduras implicated officials with the ruling LIBRE Party for arriving at polling locations with suitcases full of illegal ballots that were already filled out. This chicanery during the primaries is widely believed to be a test run for the fraud that is set to occur in November’s election by LIBRE Party thugs.

This national nightmare began in Honduras after Xiomara colluded with the Biden administration to have her pro-Trump predecessor, Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH), extradited and thrown into prison. I have long been on the bandwagon for a full pardon of JOH, which is more than justified under U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin’s “no MAGA left behind” credo. For my advocacy on behalf of this noble cause, I have been libeled by fake news beta males as an apologist for drug criminals.

In actuality, JOH is a drug criminal the same way Donald J. Trump is a Russian asset. The entire prosecution against JOH was fabricated, politically-motivated theater where actual drug dealers and murderers were given clemency to spew baseless claims meant to put JOH behind bars. Unfortunately for the people of Honduras, this deep state treachery against JOH was successful, and now Honduras teeters on the brink of despair. It is time for President Trump to take action to right this wrong, pardon JOH and use whatever means are necessary to ensure that free and fair elections occur in November so that Xiomara’s LIBRE Party is ushered out of power for good.