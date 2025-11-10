Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
4hEdited

Sorry, Roger, not to quibble, but I quibble. This is not 'justice.' Pardons are NOT justice. Acquittals are NOT justice. Rulings overturned are NOT justice.

They are merely the end of unjust prosecutions. Justice involves being made whole for the injustices one has suffered. The cost of legal representation, loss of income, career, housing, reputation, freedom, years of life lost, the emotional torment and stress inflicted etc that an unjust persecution/prosecution results in remain.

There is NO justice for the innocent victims until they are made whole. Of course you know this, your experience. Many of us have the experience of being falsely accused and dragged through the 'justice' system for political reasons. The end of the state-sanctioned infliction of harm is a relief; the injury will not continue to grow. But the wounds remain, the scars will always serve as reminders.

Some may never, ever, for the rest of their lives be able to restore their lives to the level they once had. There will never be justice for them, short of recompense for unjust injuries inflicted on them by a wicked, abusive state.

Until the tormentors face justice, victims made whole, using the word 'justice' to describe the cessation of ongoing injury is a false understanding of the term and minimizes the extent of harms inflicted by injustice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna Bryson's avatar
Donna Bryson
4h

VERY WELL SAID. THANK GOD FOR YOU AND FOR TRUMP AND GOD BLESS AND KEEP YOU BOTH SAFE FROM ALL HARM. IN JESUS' NAME, AMEN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture