Sgt Michael McMahon is a retired highly decorated New York City Police Department veteran, a patriot, a father, and a devout Catholic husband whose fidelity to this Republic was utterly unimpeachable. He was convicted under the absurd and politically tainted premise that he aided a foreign operation on American soil.

That claim was always a grotesque parody of logic. It must be stated plainly and without equivocation that Sgt Michael McMahon never knowingly took any foreign money. There was never any evidence that he did. The prosecution’s insinuation on this point was a fabrication constructed to salvage a narrative that could not withstand scrutiny. The entire case was a coverup of institutional misconduct, not a pursuit of justice.

As with my own crucible, the immense machinery of the federal leviathan was unleashed against an innocent man solely to shield corrupt officials whose own failures and misdeeds had become too glaring to conceal. The truth has always been that this was an FBI and Department of Justice coverup of catastrophic scale. Today President Donald J Trump has corrected a perfidious injustice and issued a pardon to Sgt Michael McMahon. Justice has risen like the sun over a long dark valley.

The sanitized version of events propagated by establishment stenographers may be read in the New York Times reporting here in The New York Times’ coverage of the pardon.

Yet the truth had been evident to any sentient observer willing to look. I myself have advocated for this righteous act for years, as I argued in my call to the nation for his pardon on The Stone Zone platform.

Furthermore, The Gateway Pundit exposed how the Department of Justice distorted narratives regarding China in order to frame McMahon, twisting facts to manufacture an illusion of guilt solely to salvage their institutional pride.

Mike McMahon’s role in the case was bureaucratically misread, deliberately mischaracterized, and then weaponized as spectacle. The prosecution was not law. It was theater. A political passion play designed to distract the public from the Bureau’s own treacherous failures and to provide a trophy conviction for press releases and congressional hearing theatrics.

Throughout this travail, the McMahon family carried themselves with a resolute Catholic faith that has astonished and ennobled all who have witnessed it. Their prayers were not episodic gestures. Their unity was not performative. They walked through the valley of persecution together with the calm certainty of those who know that God Himself remains the final arbiter of truth.

The support for Sgt McMahon surged from Americans who refused to be deceived. Congressman Mike Lawler voiced his unshakable support in this public declaration on X.

His extraordinary wife Martha Byrne, a celebrated actress and a woman of leonine heart, chronicled the ordeal in her powerful book In The Interest of Justice.

She has articulated her story with poise and clarity on both of my radio programs The Stone Zone and The Roger Stone Show, which every free citizen should hear.

I look forward to welcoming both Martha Byrne and her newly vindicated husband Sgt Mike McMahon on my program imminently.

One must also extol The Pipe Hitter Foundation, a redoubt for those targeted by a vengeful administrative state. Their commitment did not waver. Their courage merits national gratitude.

Let the truth be carved in stone. The FBI and the DOJ have been transmogrified into engines of political reprisal. Their conduct is no longer defined by law but by the compulsions of power. Sgt Michael McMahon was one among many casualties of this malignant deformation. Today, at least in his case, justice has prevailed.

Great leaders are not measured merely by triumphs but by their capacity to repair moral injury. President Donald J Trump has once again demonstrated moral clarity and patriotic fortitude where lesser men would tremble in the presence of power.

To the McMahon family: your fortitude is a sermon on the meaning of faith itself.

To President Trump: the nation salutes and thanks you.

To the architects of this malignant prosecution within the federal bureaucracy: the hour of your accountability approaches.

Justice has spoken. Truth has conquered. The restoration is underway. The fight continues.