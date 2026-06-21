President Donald Trump’s America First foreign policy is delivering results that were, until very recently, dismissed as impossible. NATO allies, long content to let the United States shoulder the burden of their defense, are finally stepping up. Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, is pledging to build the continent’s strongest army, signaling a broader shift across the alliance. This is not charity or coincidence—it is the direct outcome of relentless pressure from President Trump, who has made clear that the era of American taxpayers subsidizing European security is over.

Jens Hanefeld, Germany’s Ambassador to the United States, has said Berlin is “stepping up.” Chancellor Friedrich Merz aims for Germany to field Europe’s strongest conventional forces, anchored in NATO but increasingly self-reliant. The country has signed over 380 contracts worth more than $33 billion with American defense firms for jets, helicopters, air defense, and ammunition—helping the U.S. economy thrive as they embrace self-sufficiency. Defense spending is ramping up toward 5% of GDP well before 2035, with plans to recruit nearly 100,000 new soldiers. Russia’s aggression in Ukraine resulted in talk of “Zeitenwende”—a turning point—but it was not realized until President Trump issued his relentless pressure.

European elites know they can no longer freeload. For decades, the U.S. provided the bulk of NATO’s deterrent power while allies skimped on spending and indulged in social spending sprees. Europeans were able to lavishly enjoy socialism, racking up the tab on Uncle Sam—with the U.S. taxpayer getting the shaft, as usual. President Trump has changed that equation. President Trump expects real contributions and equitable burden-sharing, and he is succeeding where previous administrations were unsuccessful. This progress infuriates the globalist class, who preferred Europe dependent on endless American largesse united under a bureaucratic superstructure.

The arrogant European response reveals the depths of their narcissistic entitlement. In his commentary, EU Institute for Security Studies Director Steven Everts urged Europe to “focus on defending itself, not on keeping Trump happy.” He laments Trump’s use of burden-sharing as “an instrument of personal reward and punishment,” decrying threats of troop adjustments as coercive theater. Similarly, Rym Momtaz at the Carnegie Endowment portrayed Trump as turning NATO into “a tool of coercion” against Europe. She cataloged supposed “humiliations,” from tariff threats to troop repositioning, claiming the U.S. is undermining its own alliances. These tantrums, while laughable, are quantifiable evidence that the successes of President Trump’s NATO realignment are now an undeniable reality.

Europe’s decadence and greed have left it vulnerable. The prolonged Ukraine-Russia conflict—fueled by European hubris and U.S. blank checks under Biden—has devastated economies. Billions poured into weapons, sanctions backfired, and energy crises crippled industry, resulting in inflated costs and eroded living standards. Resources wasted on a grinding proxy war could have fortified borders or invested in domestic resilience. Instead, Europe doubled down on strategic folly while American forces and treasure held the line.

Worse, as they bleed economically, European leaders curtail the core rights of their own citizens all the while lecturing the world about the merits of democracy. The EU pushes aggressive digital censorship regimes, targeting “disinformation” to silence dissent on migration, climate, or Ukraine policy. Speech codes, platform regulations, and surveillance stifle debate—the very freedoms NATO was erected to defend. This is the endpoint of bureaucratic mismanagement from elites who believe accountability is a dirty word. They have become accustomed to external dependency paired with internal authoritarianism.

NATO’s broader track record exposes its obsolescence. Formed to counter Soviet expansion, the alliance failed to prevent multiple wars and conflicts in its sphere. It expanded aggressively eastward, provoking tensions after the Western-led coup in 2014, yet delivered neither victory nor lasting peace in Ukraine. Endless summits produced commitments rarely met. Quite frankly, NATO should be disbanded. Collective defense has devolved into an expensive subsidy scheme that disincentivizes European responsibility and entangles America in perpetual overseas commitments.

Since full dissolution may not be immediate, President Trump is pursuing the next best path: transformative realignment. By pressuring laggards and demanding accountability, he forces member states to confront the reality that their free ride is over. Germany and others are responding, however grudgingly. This decoupling process allows the United States to shed the role of the world’s policeman. America First means prioritizing our borders, economy, and military superiority at home, not indefinite garrisons subsidizing ingrateful allies who resent us.

Trump’s approach is vindicated. European buildup, however belated, strengthens deterrence against real threats like Russia without requiring endless U.S. blank checks. When America leads with strength and self-interest, allies adapt and the sky does not fall. The tantrums from Brussels and Berlin think tanks only highlight their disconnect from voters who increasingly favor national sovereignty. Critics claim this frays alliances, but the opposite is true. A Europe that pays its way and fields credible forces is a better partner for the U.S. than sluggish, dependent clients. For too long, NATO meant Americans bleed and Europeans complain. President Trump is flipping the script.

As we focus on rebuilding at home—securing borders, restoring manufacturing, and destroying cultural Marxism—President Trump’s NATO strategy aligns perfectly with MAGA interests. No more subsidizing decadence. No more ignoring sovereignty for supranational fantasies. The realignment is working because it rejects the failed status quo. Europe must now prove it can defend itself. Germany’s pledges are a start, but follow-through matters. The United States will remain engaged on our terms—not as an ATM or enforcer for globalist failures. President Trump’s success here underscores the deeper truth that strong leadership rooted in national interest delivers results that polite multilateralism never could. The globalists may seethe, but America—and a more responsible Europe—will be better off for President Trump’s NATO realignment.