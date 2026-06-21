Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1h

Donald Trump achieved a milelstone that no other President could, getting the Eurotards to increase their defense spending and pull their weight. God bless him, this Father’s Day, and every day.

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3h

The European people are finally waking up to what has been done to them!

The fact that the EU has just voted last week to stop illegal immigration shows that they are hearing from their constituents loud and clear that they have had enough. That they voted by a landslide 2/3 majority when only 1/3 lean conservative is even more astounding!

Let’s hope and pray that it’s not too late for them. 🙏

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