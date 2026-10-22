For years, certain free-market conservatives have dismissed Social Security as a bankrupt, compulsory government Ponzi scheme. They pointed to demographics, political raiding of the trust funds, and a worker-to-beneficiary ratio that has collapsed from over 40-to-1 in the early decades to under 3-to-1 today. The actuarial math looked grim enough that those critics appeared headed for vindication.

Trustees reports have long projected the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund’s exhaustion in the early 2030s. After that point, incoming payroll taxes would cover only about 78 percent of scheduled benefits. That trajectory has shifted under President Trump.

Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano, a trustee of the system, has stated plainly that the program “will be around for another 90 years.”

“This is a long journey. It’s 90 years old, and it’ll be around for another 90 years,” he said. “The president has promised to protect and preserve and that’s what we’re doing.”

The change rests on concrete actions. These include stronger anti-fraud measures, tax relief for seniors, and—most fundamentally—a growing economy that generates the revenue any safety net requires.

President Trump eliminated federal income taxes on Social Security for the vast majority of beneficiaries through the One Big Beautiful Bill. This delivered the largest tax break for seniors in history and fulfilled a core campaign promise. Roughly 88 to 90 percent of recipients will now pay no federal tax on their benefits, keeping more of what they earned through decades of work. This is not merely relief. It reinforces the program’s legitimacy as a return on contributions rather than a pure transfer.

Fraud and improper payments have been a quiet drain. Trump signed the Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act (H.R. 5345). The law requires the Social Security Administration to provide a single, specially trained point of contact for victims of identity theft involving their Social Security numbers or cards. The measure streamlines resolution, reduces bureaucratic runaround, and protects the integrity of records that determine eligibility and payment amounts.

Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud has maintained focus on Social Security and related programs. The task force has identified hundreds of billions in suspected fraud across federal benefits and stopped tens of billions in improper payments.

Complementing this, Executive Order 14249 directed the Treasury Department to gain access to the Social Security Administration’s Full Death Master File. Treasury has since screened hundreds of millions of payments totaling trillions of dollars. It flagged and stopped thousands of improper payments to deceased individuals worth nearly $100 million in early results alone. Permanent access was later secured by statute. These steps do not solve every structural issue. They do demonstrate that waste can be reduced and that benefits reach the living Americans who paid in.

America has both a moral obligation and the material capacity to care for its elderly. Generations who built the country’s infrastructure, raised families, and paid payroll taxes deserve the retirement security they were promised. The wealth exists. The question has always been whether policy priorities unleash or suppress the growth that funds such promises. The Trump economy is doing the former.

Robust growth expands the tax base. It increases employment and wages. It improves the ratio of workers supporting retirees over time. Without a dynamic economy, every entitlement faces insolvency pressures. With one, the arithmetic improves. That is the most important reform for Social Security’s long-term solvency: not endless tax hikes or benefit cuts in isolation, but sustained economic expansion that generates the revenues to keep the system solvent for generations.

Young workers paying into the system today can reasonably trust that the safety net will exist for them. That trust holds provided growth continues and integrity is maintained.

The legislative centerpiece of the effort to lock in these gains is the Social Security Guarantee Act (H.R. 6079). Introduced by Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee with Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida as co-sponsor, the bill requires the Treasury Secretary to issue benefit guarantee certificates to individuals entitled to Social Security benefits under Title II of the Social Security Act.

These certificates affirm the full monthly benefit amount due, with at least an accurate annual cost-of-living adjustment. The legislation also provides for additional mandatory funding to support those benefits.

This matters because of a long-standing legal reality. In Flemming v. Nestor (1960), the Supreme Court held that Social Security contributions do not create a contractual right to benefits. Congress retains broad power to alter the program. Many Americans assume their payroll taxes create an enforceable claim. The Guarantee Act would establish a clearer statutory assurance that full benefits, adjusted properly for inflation, cannot be reduced. It converts what has been treated as a political promise into a more protected obligation.

The bill is the direct product of the 60 Plus Association, a nonpartisan seniors advocacy organization founded in 1992 to ensure the longevity of Social Security without massively expanding government control. 60 Plus worked with Rep. Burchett to reintroduce the measure and has made securing full benefits a top priority alongside ending the estate tax.

Its grassroots work is substantial. The organization has reached millions of seniors through letters and straw polls. One such effort contacting over 9.6 million seniors generated more than 750,000 responses. Ninety-eight percent favored passage of the Guarantee Act. There was overwhelming support for prohibiting politicians from cutting benefits. Most respondents were previously unaware that the Supreme Court had ruled there is no contractual entitlement.

60 Plus continues to educate, mobilize, and push for co-sponsors and a Senate companion. It is building momentum from the ground up rather than relying solely on Washington insiders.

Critics who once predicted collapse overlooked the possibility of restored growth, reduced waste, and explicit legislative guarantees. Social Security is not self-funding in perpetuity under current demographics and law. It requires a productive economy and vigilant administration.

President Trump’s approach addresses both the moral claim that America should care for its elderly and the practical requirement that wealth must be generated and protected to do so. That approach includes tax relief for seniors, fraud reduction through the Vance task force and Death Master File access, operational improvements at the Social Security Administration, and support for the Social Security Guarantee Act.

The momentum is grassroots as well as presidential. With continued economic expansion and passage of measures like H.R. 6079, the program’s longevity is no longer a hopeful projection but a credible outcome. Young Americans paying in today have reason to expect the system will be there when they need it.