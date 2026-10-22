Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Stone’s strongest argument concerns who gets stuck holding Washington’s broken promises. Workers cannot opt out of payroll deductions, yet politicians can postpone financing decisions until retirees face the consequences. A benefit guarantee would put greater pressure on Congress to fund the obligation it created. That is a serious America First proposition: the government should honor commitments to its own citizens with the urgency it brings to everyone else’s emergencies. I support Trump’s determination to protect those benefits, and that commitment deserves financing strong enough to survive his presidency. Fraud enforcement protects the money already collected; lasting reform must also cover the promises still coming due.

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Sally's avatar
Sally
5h

Best President ever!

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