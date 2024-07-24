Roger Stone: "I Predicted Deep State Hit On Trump In 2018 & They Will Try Again" | The StoneZONE

Roger Stone - who predicted the assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania as long ago as 2018 in an interview with The New American - outlines the many anomalies and undisputed failures by the Secret Service that day. Stone says there were many similarities between how the Secret Service "stood down" in Dealey Plaza in Dallas on November 22nd, 1963 when President John F. Kennedy was killed and the Saturday, July 13th attempt by a gunman to kill President Donald Trump.

Roger Stone joins Kimberly Guilfoyle to note the way this year's election looks very much like the 1968 contest in which, like LBJ, Biden was forced to drop out and the Democrat Party was badly divided by foreign war (Vietnam in 1968 and the Israel-Palestine conflict today).

Roger Stone is joined by Alex Jones, who reveals that high-level Delta Force sources told him that Blackwater executive Erik Prince had been a party to discussions in which whistleblowers confirmed to Trump that the Secret Service "stand down" was not incompetence but was calculated, and strongly recommended that Trump secure additional private security in addition to Secret Service protection.

Stone also reiterated his prediction that if the early launch of Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy was not smooth and if she lagged behind President Trump in polls by late August, she could yet be replaced as the Democrat Nominee. Stone notes that Barack and Michelle Obama have pointedly not endorsed Kamala, and Stone reiterates that former First Lady Hillary Clinton has endorsed Kamala and is maneuvering to be placed on the ticket as Vice President.

