Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Howardo's avatar
Howardo
2dEdited

Trump has a lingering penchant for appointing Globalists, and needed Miller & Co instead. Looking ahead, exercising Presidential power as the Dems always do will be a breath of fresh air as long as it’s not squandered on pipsqueaks like Cuba, which is not Iran, a nuclear & proxy war waging menace to a whole region of the world. Does Cuba have enough freedom loving patriots to run the country post-communism or will it become a quagmire like Iraq?

Oh, and Repubs did show up at midterms en masse, but the massive cheat happened anyway—look at the impossible voting stats!

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Janet Young's avatar
Janet Young
2d

I wish Miller had been there instead of Susie! The messaging was not very good and with Miller there’s no way anyone can’t understand what’s going on. The Socialist/Muslim Party running the democrats have the campaign wing of the party the media campaigning for them day in and day out. Until someone does something about the media bias it probably won’t matter what we do. The reason that the media got special rights in the constitution was so they could be the balance of the two parties. There’s no balance at all with the media. Can anyone truthfully stand up and say the media is fair and balanced without laughing themselves sick?

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