Roger Stone's Trial Was The Template For Donald Trump's Rigged NY Conviction - The StoneZONE

Roger Stone and his co-host Slingshot.news Editor-in-Chief Troy Smith talk about the rigged New York trial of former president Donald Trump.

Stone digs into the eerie parallels between Trump's corrupt prosecution in New York and his own politically motivated prosecution in Washington, D.C.

Stone cites the unconstitutional gag order placed on both he and Trump, as well as the refusal of biased judges to recuse themselves, the denials of a change of venue, and the limitations Judges imposed on their defenses.

While the Judge in Stone's case would not allow the Defense to have cyber security expert Bill Binney testify to disprove the government's claim that the DNC had been hacked by Russian intelligence, the Judge in Trump's case would not allow the country's leading expert on federal campaign finance law, Bradley Smith -- a former chairman of the federal election commission -- to testify that there was no federal election crime involved in the claims against Trump

Gary Franchi of Next News Network also joins the show to talk about subpoena's that have been issued in Texas to investigate online censorship of information challenging mainstream narratives. The main purpose of this kind of censorship is to illegally influence the results of U.S. elections.

