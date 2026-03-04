Election integrity advocates on the Right can too often get bogged down in the details of voting-machine technicalities, complicated hardware, foreign interference and multifaceted conspiracies when reaching out to the general public. All of these things are important, to be sure, but the intricacies are lost on the average voter.

If you are a front-line warrior in the fight against voter fraud, God bless you for fighting through the attacks, the gaslighting and doing your due diligence. But we must understand that not every American is going to take that level of initiative, even those of the patriotic sort. What the public needs to understand is that there is a serious problem with the voting process, and the source of that problem is the Democrats.

The SAVE America Act provides the perfect basis to reach out to the masses. The legislation would require a valid government-issued ID before registering to vote in a federal election, along with clear proof of U.S. citizenship. It would also limit mail-in ballots to specific circumstances such as illness, disability, military service, or travel. If an individual wants to register to vote in the United States, citizenship should be a basic and non-negotiable requirement. It does not make any sense why an individual should be forced to produce an ID in virtually every aspect of life but should not be made to do so in order to vote.

The requirements provided in the SAVE America Act are equivalent to countries throughout the world, including liberal democracies. Countries such as India and Brazil tie voter identification to biometric databases while the U.S. largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship. Germany and Canada require paper ballots when tabulating votes and maintain strict chain-of-custody procedures, while Denmark and Sweden limit mail-in voting to those unable to vote in person. All common-sense requirements that should be standardized everywhere.

The existing U.S. system has vastly expanded mail-in and absentee voting in recent years, with COVID-19 fear used as the excuse to do so. The counting of ballots received after Election Day has also become a regular occurrence, as ballot counts incomprehensibly last for weeks after the election. It is easy for all of these facts to get lost in the noise for voters who are not in tune with the day-to-day machinations of modern politics. But the SAVE America Act allows voters to more easily understand what is happening and puts Democrats on the defensive by pressuring them into taking an aggressive stance on an issue where a vast overwhelming majority of the people are opposed to them.

It is easy to make the argument that clearer rules are necessary to restore confidence and integrity in American elections. The 2020 presidential election killed faith in our system. Everyone can agree on that regardless of whether they are a fraud admitter or a fraud denier. Restoring faith in that system is crucial. Adding foundational safeguards that are popular across the political spectrum is one way to achieve that.

There is only one reason for Democrats and far-left special interest groups to oppose the SAVE America Act: because they want to enable fraud. They know that loosening the system allows them to essentially stuff the ballot box. The illegals who are still floating around in this country by the millions can exploit these loopholes. There are devious left-wing activists who operate under the guise of humanitarianism to help illegals game the system and vote. The SAVE America Act drives a stake through the heart of their schemes in a tactically sound manner. It keeps the issue simple and centered around voter ID. It does not give the Democrats any wiggle room to obfuscate the issue to voters. Either they support voter ID, or they do not. Voter ID is the achilles heel of the Democrats’ fraud scheme.

Once we achieve a big win on the SAVE America Act, it will give us the momentum we need to go after the whole enchilada – the foreign interference, the voting machines, the dubious algorithms, the mail-in fraud, and so forth. This is why it needs to be the top grassroots priority. We need to make sure every Republican votes in favor of the SAVE America Act, and Democrats in swing districts are forced to fold. After it is passed and signed into law, Democrats will fight its implementation tooth and nail, further exposing their true agenda. This is how the election integrity movement breaks through the glass ceiling and begins to make the foundational changes needed to defeat the Democrats’ fraud machine in all 50 states.