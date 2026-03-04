Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Bill Grabowski
13h

as I understand it, every member of Congress, when voting on a resolution, uses a voting machine in the building; to use this machine, they have to insert a proof of ID card, SO THERE IS NO CHEATING POSSIBLE. Now, to put this hypocrisy in perspective, a democrat must use an ID to be able to vote against voter ID... Wow, add that one to the long and growing list of blatant lies and hypocrisies that they don't even try to hide any more. Women in Iran demostrate and risk their lives for basic rights, while women here demonstrate in favor of the regime that imposes them... can we just maybe, oh, I don't know, TRADE women? And take along any guys who would support a repressive Islamic regime with them... you'll like it better there., i'm sure.

Cherie Zaslawsky
13h

Alan, as I recall, he promised no forever wars. The people of Iran are celebrating in the streets at the long overdue removal of the brutal dictator who murdered many of their own people as well as being the main instigator of terrorism in the Middle East and abroad.

Apparently, you prefer a radicalized Iran planning death to America, death to Israel, and death to non-Muslims around the world.

