Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hello's avatar
Hello
2h

Why are we letting in Chinese students? Why are we letting Chinese students get jobs in college labs, then corporate labs? Then govt labs?

Why are we letting Chinese immigrate to the U.S… Why have we let Chinese birth tourism generate 1 million Chinese with no allegiance to the U.S. with US citizenship, their children, grandchildren too

China is an enemy…

Why? Because they consider us an enemy… It’s that simple

They point the third largest nuclear arsenal at the U.S., and West.. They build missiles specifically to sink our careers…

China steals our corporate and government secrets, break trade agreements, treaties, corporate contracts… China insists on owning half of every American business in China

Import South Korean students, South Korean engineers, coders, biologists… Import Eastern Europeans… These are hard working, extremely well educated ALLIES, not mass murdering, organ harvesting, corrupt communist … A symbiotic relationship with an ally makes sense, someone that wants to destroy and kill you is scorpion and frog

Immigration to US must cease until existing illegals are tossed and millions and millions of legals assimilate… If the U.S. isn’t desperate for a profession, visitor isn’t 100% self supporting guaranteed by a sponsor with a bond, no admittance, period

If the doors re-open countries with citizens that didn’t assimilate… Countries with citizens not self supporting are banded… A skill desperately needed in US, a substantial U.S. business investment or a sponsor with an assuring bond end of story

Reply
Share
Marilyn F's avatar
Marilyn F
5h

This is so upsetting since the democrats have promoted it, but nothing has ever been done about it. WHY?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture