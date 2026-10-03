Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
3d

Roger, how do you Really feel about Ted? No more sugar-coating and hedging it. Give it to us straight.

Reply
Share
Theresa Krenz's avatar
Theresa Krenz
3d

Its Halloween time and the creepies expose themselves without effort be aware Prayers for Our dear President DJ Trump--

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture