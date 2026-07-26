Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Andrew_D's avatar
Andrew_D
1h

Thank you very much for enlightening me on this! Most of the headlines about Steve were in the mainstream media which I take with a grain of salt. I trust you much, much more than I ever will them!

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
40mEdited

Wow! I had no idea. I don’t follow him much but didn’t know anything about this chain of deal fraud.

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