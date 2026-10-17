Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Cynthia Dunham's avatar
Cynthia Dunham
8m

I agree 100%. Everyone should read Bruce Bawer’s book The Victims Revolution: The Rise of Identity Studies and the Closing of the Liberal Mind if you truly want to understand how this was purposely done.

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
2m

In 1899, Winston Churchill wrote:

"Individual Moslems may show splendid qualities. Thousands become the brave and loyal soldiers of the Queen: all know how to die: but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith."

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