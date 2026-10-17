Texas has emerged as the new frontline of the Culture War. As leftist pundits and elites still treat Islamification as a fever dream, the Lone Star State has been quietly infiltrated by Muslims who are forming enclaves and setting up a durable parallel culture that will morph into Sharia Law at some point. What is happening in Texas is bigger than a mere fight over social-studies standards. This is a line in the sand from Texans who have decided that their children will be taught the unsanitized historical record of Islam, including all of the gory details.

The numbers are not imaginary. Estimates of Texas Muslims now run from roughly 300,000 to as high as 500,000—still only about 1 to 2 percent of a state of more than 30 million, but concentrated where it matters: Houston and the Dallas–Fort Worth metro. Mosque counts tell the story of a pervasive infrastructure. The 2020 U.S. Mosque Survey put Texas third nationally with 224 mosques, a 35 percent jump from 2010. More recent tallies put the total nearer 300 to 330. In DFW counties, mosque numbers nearly tripled over two decades. International migration from Muslim-majority countries into the metro doubled in a decade. That is how Islam conquers—through population density, the erection of institutions and a patient long-term vision.

But perhaps these Muslims were not patient enough in Texas as a particularly audacious project drew concern and backlash. The East Plano Islamic Center’s planned 400-acre development near Josephine—first branded EPIC City, later recast as The Meadow—was sold as homes, a mosque, a K–12 Islamic school, senior living, and commercial space. Promotional language and political reaction treated it as something more: “the epicenter of Islam in North America.” Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton made it clear that Sharia Law is not allowed in Texas, nor are “Sharia cities,” nor “no-go zones.” State investigations, securities suits, plat fights, and a statute aimed at religiously segregated developments followed. Courts and developers dispute the motives, but the pattern is clear. When a mosque-led project of that scale appears in a booming red-state suburb, it is not “just housing.” It is a bid for permanence.

Education is where permanence is manufactured. In February 2026, Humble ISD buses carried more than 30 high-school students from Kingwood and Atascocita to Centro Islámico, a Spanish-language Islamic center tied to IslamInSpanish. The trip was framed as optional club activity: tour, halal lunch, midday prayer, presentation. The center’s own video celebrated students who “left changed” and teachers who wanted kids to see “a different side of the Muslims.” Parents who would never see a comparable taxpayer-funded pilgrimage to a Baptist sanctuary on a school day noticed the asymmetry immediately. That is how the Left uses “inclusion” as a one-way ratchet. Freedom of religion has been transformed from the right to worship to a cudgel far-left activists use to punish Christians and prohibit them from practicing their faith publicly.

Texas is the first state that is standing up boldly against the toxic status quo, and the State Board of Education’s 2026 rewrite is evidence of how serious the state has become in their efforts to root out Radical Islam. The Republican majority on the Board of Ed required high-schoolers to learn that the September 11 attacks were “motivated by radical Islam,” not merely by a handful of named operatives; to study early Islam through Muhammad’s “brutal military campaigns against Jewish and Christian tribes,” the normalization of slavery, and female captives taken as “harem slaves”; and to connect jihad teachings to the conquest of Christian lands and the later rise of groups from the Muslim Brotherhood to ISIS. A prior nod to Muslim contributions in algebra and astronomy was dropped. Bible literacy and Christianity’s imprint on the American founding were strengthened. Implementation begins in the 2030–31 school year. CAIR and allied witnesses called it prejudice. Board conservatives called it history with the long-overdue removal of politically correct drivel.

Critics shriek “Islamophobia.” They never explain why the same people who spent a generation stripping Christmas trees, Ten Commandments displays, and biblical literacy from public schools now demand that Islam receive the velvet glove. The Left understood curriculum as a weapon. It used it against Christianity for decades—recasting the faith that built hospitals, universities, the abolition movement and essentially built Western Civilization as evil and hateful, while treating alien religions and creeds as being worthy of triumph. There is no moral rule that says only one side may fight on that terrain. If Texas students can be required to memorize the alleged sins of Christendom, they can also be required to learn that Islam undeniably expanded by the sword, regulated slavery in law, and still produces a political theology that poisons nations worldwide.

Dearborn is the cautionary tale, not a carbon copy. Michigan’s dense Arab-Muslim city is not legally a caliphate but it has in effect been robbed of its American identity. Dearborn is a warning about what happens when numbers, institutions, and political will concentrate without the necessary steps to assimilate that made America into the vaunted melting pot that was once the pride of the world. Texas is not making those mistakes. They are drawing the line before the enemy can gain momentum. The underpinnings of Sharia Law, the manipulation of the curriculum and Muslim-dominated housing projects sold as the “epicenter of Islam in North America” should never be normalized. The people must express their righteous anger, and in Texas, they certainly have.

Remember the credo: “Don’t mess with Texas.” This time, Islam has bitten off more than it can chew. After all, Texas is still Texas because earlier generations refused to budge. Texans have never been known to back down from a fight. Republicans everywhere should take note. Any of them who believe that the stand by Texas against Radical Islam is unnecessary or extreme is a spineless RINO who has already lost the plot. This is the type of politician who is ill-equipped for the momentous occasion facing us. The Left has never apologized for fighting the culture war in the classroom. Neither should Texas. Neither should any conservative. Either we fight and win peacefully in these venues now, or we will assuredly be emptying our cartridge boxes later.