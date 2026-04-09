Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Mark Parrish's avatar
Mark Parrish
3h

My gut response to funding Ukraine from the beginning, was that it was a money laundering scheme. The Republican party has a lot of entrenched corruption. The Democrat party is and has been for a very long time, at it's core, a criminal organization masquerading as a political party.

Will anyone of consequence, be prosecuted and imprisoned for the rest of their lives? Please, someone surprise me.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Let’s stop pretending this is "politics as usual." If even half of this holds, we’re staring at a foreign-funded election laundering operation dressed up as foreign aid. The American taxpayer was sold a bridge—what they may have gotten was a pipeline into the DNC. Donald Trump is right to call out the rot. And where was the outrage when the alarms should’ve been blaring? Silent. Conveniently silent. Add in the long shadow of Hunter Biden and Ukraine ties, and this stops being a coincidence—it starts looking like a pattern. This isn’t politics. It’s a rigged machine.

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