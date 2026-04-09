If the United States is to endure we cannot be governed like a shell game at a county fair, where the pea is never where the hand pretends it to be. Yet here we are, staring down a revelation so audacious, so brazen in its alleged design, that it would make even the most jaded ward heeler of Tammany Hall blush with embarrassment.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has now stepped into a morass that reeks not merely of impropriety, but of a systemic rot that has metastasized through the bureaucratic bloodstream of Washington. According to a declassified intelligence summary of intercepted communications obtained by Just the News, U.S. intelligence agencies captured Ukrainian government messages discussing a plot to route hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars, ostensibly earmarked for clean energy and infrastructure projects in a war-torn nation, back into the United States to benefit Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Let that settle in your mind like a thunderclap rolling across a summer sky.

This was not petty theft. This was not a rogue functionary slipping a few coins into his pocket. This was, if proven true, a grand orchestration, a fiscal labyrinth designed to obscure the flow of money with the kind of complexity that would impress a Byzantine accountant. The declassified summary states, in chillingly direct language, “The Ukrainian Government and unspecified U.S. Government personnel, through USAID in Kyiv, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.” Ninety percent! Not a rounding error. Not an incidental diversion. A wholesale redirection.

The report continues with a candor that borders on the surreal. “They were confident the project would be funded initially, even though at some time in the future the project would be disapproved as unnecessary. At this time, the money would already be allocated and impossible to return or use for a different purpose.” In other words, construct the illusion, secure the appropriation, and let the funds vanish into the ether before anyone bothers to ask whether the bridge was ever meant to be built.

Intercepts from late 2022 reportedly detail how subcontractors, including two American entities whose names remain classified, would be used as conduits. “The plan included details of how subcontractors would be funded through U.S. companies so that how the funds were spent and allocated would be difficult to track,” the summary explained.

“Additionally, contracts would be executed that would be difficult to verify. In this manner, most of the U.S. funding would be diverted to Joe Biden’s election campaign without the ability to track where exactly the funds came from.” A hall of mirrors would be simpler.

Gabbard, to her credit, did not bury this. She did not convene a committee to study whether a committee should be formed. She moved. Upon learning of the intercepts, she directed officials at USAID to scour records, contracts, payments, and communications to determine whether this alleged scheme was ever implemented and whether a criminal referral to the FBI is warranted. Her team has further concluded that there is no substantive evidence the allegations were thoroughly investigated during the Biden administration and that the communications do not appear to be tied to Russian disinformation. That well worn alibi, so often deployed like a magician’s cape, is conspicuously absent.

Consider the metaphor. The American taxpayer is told he is funding a sturdy bridge in a distant land. He imagines steel beams, concrete pylons, the honest labor of reconstruction. Instead, if these allegations are borne out, that bridge is a mirage, and the steel has been melted down into political coin, stamped and spent in the service of domestic electoral ambition. It is not merely deception. It is alchemy of the most cynical kind, transmuting public trust into partisan advantage.

And where, one might ask, was the vigilance? Officials who have reviewed the files reportedly noted a striking lack of curiosity in pursuing what can only be described as an explosive allegation of foreign interference in a U.S. election. The absence of prior investigation is not a footnote. It is an indictment of indifference at best, and something far more sinister at worst.

President Donald Trump, never one to whisper when a trumpet will do, amplified the allegations, casting them as yet another example of what he has long described as a weaponized and corrupted administrative state. His critics scoff. They always scoff. But their scoffing grows increasingly hollow as each new disclosure peels back another layer of institutional duplicity.

The timing of these revelations is not without consequence. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been working closely with Trump’s envoys in an effort to craft a peace plan to end the war that erupted in 2022. Yet even as he seeks diplomatic equilibrium, his administration has been shadowed by persistent allegations of corruption. The resignation of Andriy Yermak, a close ally and former head of the presidential office, following searches by Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, only deepens the sense that something beneath the surface is amiss.

Ukraine’s own anti corruption bodies announced they had exposed a “high level criminal organization operating in the energy sector” as part of what they termed Operation Midas. Yermak himself stated that investigators faced “no obstacles” and that he offered “full cooperation,” while Zelenskyy declared, “When all attention is focused on diplomacy and on defending ourselves in this war, we need internal strength.” He added with notable urgency, “I want no one to have any questions for Ukraine.”

Yet questions abound and they do not begin in 2022. They trace back through a tangled history that includes the now infamous Burisma saga. Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who owned the energy company, brought Hunter Biden onto the board in 2014. Hunter Biden himself later conceded the obvious when asked whether he would have been offered the position absent his last name. “Probably not, in retrospect,” he admitted, adding with a candor rare in Washington, “there’s no question my last name was a coveted credential.”

A 2020 Senate report detailed the chronology with almost clinical precision. Within days of Vice President Joe Biden meeting Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer at the White House, events unfolded in rapid succession. Archer joined Burisma’s board. British authorities seized 23 million dollars from accounts tied to Zlochevsky. Then Hunter Biden joined the board and, over subsequent years, he and Archer were paid millions.

Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Ron Johnson wrote, “Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch for their participation on the board.” Later, an FBI source alleged Zlochevsky claimed he paid 5 million dollars to Hunter Biden and 5 million to Joe Biden, describing it with the term “ poluchili,” a phrase associated with coercive payments in Russian criminal parlance. Those allegations would become mired in controversy, with the source later charged and pleading guilty to making false statements. Even so, the episode underscores a recurring theme, a pattern of proximity between political power and foreign money that refuses to dissipate.

Adding to the tapestry President Joe Biden, after repeatedly pledging he would not intervene, ultimately issued a sweeping pardon for his son in December 2024, covering not only specific convictions but any potential offenses dating back to 2014. It was an act that raised eyebrows not merely for its scope, but for its timing and its breadth.One begins to see a pattern, or at the very least, a constellation of coincidences so dense that they resemble design.

Of course, the obligatory refrain has already begun. The allegations are unverified. The claims are unproven. The intercepts are preliminary. Yes, all of that is true. But it is equally true that these are not rumors whispered in a tavern. They are intelligence intercepts, memorialized, declassified, and now placed before the American people.

While an investigation is not a conviction it is a beginning. But it is a beginning that demands seriousness, rigor, and above all, honesty. If $20M of American aid was even contemplated as a political slush fund that is not merely a scandal, it is a desecration of the public trust, a violation of the covenant between citizen and state.

Gabbard’s broader tenure has already been marked by an appetite for disruption. Cybersecurity modernization. Structural reforms. A willingness to declassify and confront past intelligence controversies. These are not the gestures of a caretaker. They are the actions of someone intent on recalibrating an intelligence apparatus that has, in the eyes of many Americans, drifted perilously far from its constitutional moorings.

But this matter eclipses even those efforts. This is not about policy nuance or bureaucratic efficiency. This is about whether the machinery of government can be bent, twisted, and repurposed into an electoral weapon while cloaked in the language of foreign aid. The American people are not naïve. They understand that politics is a rough trade. But there is a line, a bright and unmistakable line, between hardball and corruption. If this scheme crossed that line, then it did not merely step over it. It leapt across with the enthusiasm of a thief fleeing the scene.

One is left with a simple, unavoidable question. If this had involved a Republican administration, would the silence be so deafening? Or would the airwaves be filled with righteous indignation, the kind that shakes chandeliers and topples careers? We deserve answers. Not platitudes. Not procedural delays. Answers. Because a republic that tolerates the laundering of its own integrity will soon find that integrity is the one currency it can no longer afford.