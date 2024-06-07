The 2024 GOP National Platform Will Be Donald Trump's - w/ Ed Martin | The StoneZONE w/ Roger Stone

Ed Martin, current president of the Eagle Forum and former Missouri State Republican Party Chairman, as well as Missouri Republican National Committeeman, is Donald Trump's man on the 2024 platform committee that will meet just weeks from now in Milwaukee.

Roger Stone and his co-host Troy Smith ask Martin about where the 2024 platform would stand on the issue of abortion, and whether the platform would address questions about the continued funding of the war in Ukraine.

Martin and Stone have worked together since Ronald Reagan's 1980 campaign, and Martin was the Trump campaign point-man on the crucial rules committee fight in 2016 when Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, and John Kasick launched a "Stop Trump" movement at the Republican National Convention.

In the second segment, Roger Stone predicts that Judge Juan Merchan will order former President Donald Trump to be remanded for immediate incarceration on July 11th at his sentencing, and expressed skepticism about predictions by some that the Judge would stay the imposition of sentencing pending appeal.

Alex Stone later joins the show for a segment called "The Rolling Stones", and discusses why younger voters are moving towards Trump.

