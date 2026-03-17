Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Joe diGenova's avatar
Joe diGenova
3h

This was truly a divine piece on the life of St. Patrick. I have never read a better enunciation of the true purpose and meaning of his life. Well done Roger. A beautiful read.

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James Hubbard's avatar
James Hubbard
2h

Roger, your eloquent tribute to St Patrick, “Enlightener of Ireland” is but one of your many lucid blogs and has persuaded me to become a paid subscriber. As an Orthodox Christian I am compelled to note that having emerged in the Nicene period before the Great Schism when both the East and West were of one Apostolic faith, St. Patrick is revered by Orthodox Christians as well. In the first millennium virtually all the saints were acknowledged organically rather than by the formal process later instituted by Rome.

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