Before we descend into the cavern of Steve Bannon’s duplicity, let us begin where Bannon least expects it. I have publicly challenged Steve Bannon to a boxing match, a fair contest of fisticuffs, a test of courage and stamina in which I am confident I will win. The media has already taken note, including Raw Story which covered my challenge in detail. I will not retreat from this bout. I will not back down. I know precisely what will happen in that ring and it will not be Bannon’s hand raised in victory.

Now to the matter at hand…The recent revelations concerning Steve Bannon’s furtive communications with Jeffrey Epstein have struck the public square like a thunderbolt hurled from Olympus. The magnitude of this moral collapse cannot be overstated. What has been exposed is not mere contradiction. It is not a momentary lapse of judgment. It is a portrait of a man whose interior architecture has been eroded by ambition, self fascination, and a peculiar spiritual rot that afflicts those who pretend to be prophets while trafficking in deceit. Bannon is the modern counterfeit oracle, wrapped in theatrical populism, driven by ego, and cursed with a craving for relevance that leads him into the darkest alcoves of corruption.

Two weeks before Epstein’s death, the infamous pedophile texted Bannon: “Now you can understand why Trump wakes up in the middle of the night sweating when he hears you and I are friends.”

In a 2018 text exchange, Epstein offered Bannon use of his pedophile Island and Palm Beach home anytime he’d like. Bannon responded “Thanks brother.”

In a 2018 email exchange, Epstein writes “All good. Bannon with me”

The public is finally discovering what I have long known. Beneath that theatrical scowl and contrived mystique lurks a man disordered in spirit. A man addicted to manipulation. A man who swims toward power with the frantic determination of a drowning creature, oblivious to the moral abyss into which he plunges. His recent implosion is not surprising. It is inevitable.

I have my own particular beef with Bannon, he perjured himself at my trial in an attempt to help Robert Mueller send me to prison for 7 to 9 years. As reported in The New York Post and referenced by me, I know better than most that Bannon has always been willing to betray others for convenience. Because Bannon did not merely lie in private. He lied about me under oath. It is here that the scandal intersects with my own history with Steve Bannon. As stated by Jonathan Turley in President Trump’s impeachment proceedings, “There does appear a glaring and irreconcilable conflict in what Bannon stated in testimony before Congress and the court. What is striking is that this was not a peripheral point but one of the main areas of inquiry…He has two diametrically opposite sworn statements in a high-profile controversy with dozens of attorneys in attendance”.

The scandal currently unfolding would be troubling enough if it revealed only hypocrisy. But the documented record demonstrates something far more sinister. It reveals calculation. It reveals voluntary association. It reveals a man who courted a convicted sexual predator for strategic gain. These are not the instincts of a patriot. They are the instincts of a man whose moral compass has not merely malfunctioned but disintegrated.

Extensive media reporting has now laid bare the astonishing breadth of Bannon’s relationship with Epstein. Their connection was not incidental. It was cultivated between 2017 and 2018 with care and forethought. Epstein needed rehabilitation. Bannon needed access to the underworld of elite influence and intelligence. Their meetings were not chance encounters. They were curated exchanges between two men who believed themselves to be participants in a clandestine theater of global intrigue.

In 2018 Bannon spent more than 15 hours filming Epstein in mock interview sessions for a potential public redemption campaign. Michael Wolff revealed in his 2021 book Too Famous that Bannon served as Epstein’s media trainer. Bannon instructed the disgraced financier to cling obsessively to a manicured mantra that he was not a pedophile. Major outlets such as the Guardian and the New York Times confirmed that these sessions occurred long after Epstein’s crimes were universally known.

Rolling Stone reported that Bannon was enthralled by the possibility that Epstein possessed ties to intelligence services. Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse became a revolving door through which Bannon passed repeatedly, eager to absorb whatever he believed Epstein had gleaned from the labyrinths of espionage. Bannon later claimed he was researching a documentary, yet no such documentary has ever been produced. The footage remains under lock and key, guarded by Bannon with an intensity that reeks of panic.

When Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s brother, demanded in July 2025 that Bannon release the fifteen hours of footage, Bannon suddenly abandoned his usual demands for transparency. The Denver Gazette reported the request and much more. Bannon ignored it. The man who insists that others submit themselves in to the sunlight refuses to open the blinds on himself.

Then came the House Oversight Committee document dumps of September and November 2025. More than one thousand seven hundred references to Bannon surfaced in Epstein’s files. Emails. Notes. Schedules. Messages. Flight logs. Technocratic debris that painted a detailed picture of their association. These documents placed Bannon squarely inside Epstein’s orbit, not as an investigator but as a collaborator.

One disturbing email chain from September 2018 showed Epstein offering Bannon strategic suggestions for undermining Christine Blasey Ford during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. Epstein referenced medications, memory studies, and lie detector inconsistencies. Bannon responded, “Is this a hint,” followed by, “Oh I get it now.” This was not a man exposing Epstein. This was a man absorbing tactical guidance from him. The Guardian, CNN Politics, Politico, and other outlets documented the exchange in detail.

Additional materials revealed Epstein and Bannon exchanging lighthearted messages about President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew during Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom in June 2019. Epstein joked about Prince Andrew’s accuser being at Mar a Lago. Bannon replied that he could not believe Epstein was not being credited as the connective force behind elite scandal. CBS News and the Daily Mirror exposed the flippant nature of these messages. Their casual cruelty reflected two men who viewed power as a game and victims as pawns.

Flight logs and daily schedules from 2014 through 2019 exposed further meetings and strategic conversations between Epstein and Bannon. Axios, USA Today, and Fortune confirmed that Epstein’s influence after his conviction extended far more widely than the public had believed. Bannon’s presence was a recurring feature in these documents.

Epstein’s communications included references to Bannon in discussions involving Noam Chomsky and Kathryn Ruemmler. NDTV World and other outlets noted that Epstein’s intellectual and political outreach often featured Bannon lurking on the periphery, a willing participant in Epstein’s manipulative schemes.

And yet, despite the enormity of what has been revealed, no credible news organization has labeled Bannon a pedophile. There is zero evidence for such a claim. What the record does show is something different but also profoundly damning. It shows a voluntary partnership between Bannon and one of the most infamous sexual predators of the modern era, rooted in media strategy, political calculation, and mutual opportunism. It shows Bannon coaching, advising, collaborating, and joking. It shows a man who publicly demanded that the Epstein network be exposed while privately hiding his own involvement in Epstein’s attempted resurrection.