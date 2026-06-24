Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The question is not whether Joe Biden deserves "compassion" as an "aging man." The question is whether voters were deceived about who was actually exercising presidential power. If the tapes show decline earlier than the public was told, then Americans deserve to know who knew, who covered it up, who controlled access, who managed the autopen, and who made decisions behind the curtain. The Deep State-media complex spent years telling citizens not to believe their eyes. FOIA exists for exactly this reason. Government records do not belong to handlers. The truth belongs to the people.

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
2h

Biden does not deserve "compassion". He was a participant in a conspiracy to overthrow the government. If he was too incapacitated later, then any decision-making on his part was done by others and the "auto-pen". Any pardons are therefore null & void. Biden's son and Dr. Anthony Fauci are in dire straits because of this. Fauci lied to Congress and was pardoned--after being involved in the conspiracy to murder of millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide. Fauci is now being brought before Congress on a subpoena to answer whether or not he lied to Congress. He cannot now invoke 5th Amendment protections if pardoned. If his testimony doesn't square with the just-released documents by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and differs from the lies he perpetrated in front of Congress during the Biden Administration, Fauci goes to jail. He can no longer hide.

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