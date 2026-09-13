Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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LUTHMANN COMMENT

On 9/11, I was on Worth Street, seven blocks from Ground Zero, watching Americans choose to jump to their deaths to escape death in the flames. Those memories leave me impatient with Washington’s instinct to protect its own. Roger Stone is right to demand answers from world-class scumbag John Brennan about what his station knew, what it communicated, and whether preserving Saudi relationships compromised American security. Put the records beside the testimony and make officials answer for their decisions. Intelligence credentials should bring greater accountability. I want President Trump to insist on that reckoning. The families deserve the truth, and America deserves a government that values its citizens above a foreign partnership.

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Don Ameeche's avatar
Don Ameeche
1d

Another GREAT article by Roger Stone !!

The subtitle could also read " They - were brought in - during his watch "

( If Roger is reading this.... I tried to obtain Both your bokks on Nixon after reading your article on him recently. I got the Newer one....but the other wasn't available even on your site. Would love to get it too if you do a re-print)

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