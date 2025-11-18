Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Artemis's avatar
Diana Artemis
3h

I was thinking about this very issue after seeing a video about how the Roman emperors kept diluting their silver coins until the silver content was a light dusting, right before the bottom fell out of their world. Then I picked up a couple of dimes and looked at the sides. 1/2 dark metal. Then I peered at some quarters which felt bendable. Don’t look. You will feel robbed. I have a stomach ache.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

The loss of our " Penny" is another piece of our history being erased from our country's history & a sign that the government wants to force the " cashless" society! On the people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture