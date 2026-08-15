Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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working rich's avatar
working rich
21h

Could anyone have said it better than you?

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Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
21h

The only other POS that could rival Castro as far as evil is concerned was Che (who Castro arranged to get whacked in Bolivia).

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