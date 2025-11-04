The Federal Bureau of Investigation loves to drape itself in the language of probity and patriotism, but when its own traitors are exposed, the mask drops and the truth is revealed. The Bureau does not dispense justice. It dispenses cover-ups. If you doubt me, study three names: Mark Rossini, Robert Hanssen, and Charles McGonigal.

Mark Rossini was a mid-level functionary who sullied the badge by raiding FBI databases to feed Hollywood’s favorite fixer, Anthony Pellicano. Years later, he joined a grubby bribery scheme in Puerto Rico. For all of it, Rossini walked away with probation and a slap on the wrist.

Robert Hanssen was another matter entirely. A malignant spy for Moscow, he sold America’s deepest secrets to the Soviets and then the Russians. His treachery destroyed assets, shattered operations, and put the nation at risk. When the Bureau finally admitted the scope of his betrayal, they surveilled him meticulously, catalogued the devastation, and locked him away for life. Hanssen died in his cell on June 5, 2023. Justice, at least in his case, was thorough.

And then we come to Charles McGonigal. The most dangerous of them all. The very embodiment of apostasy. McGonigal was not a desk clerk or a rogue field agent. He was the head of counterintelligence for the FBI in New York, the most sensitive perch in the Bureau. He held the keys to the kingdom. And he sold them.

He took illicit money from Oleg Deripaska, Putin’s favorite oligarch and a sanctioned enemy of America. He schemed in Tirana with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s cronies. He entwined himself with Agron Neza and Dorian Ducka, leveraging his exalted office to advance their interests and his own bank account. British intelligence first uncovered his duplicity, yet the FBI allowed him to continue his malefactions rather than sideline him as they once did with Hanssen. McGonigal prostituted his oath and jeopardized the Republic itself.

And the rot does not end there. The tendrils of this scandal reach far beyond Moscow and Tirana. China lurks in the shadows. The Biden Crime Family syndicate hovers at the edges. How many more countries were involved? How many more people played a role? And why did the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department allow this outrage to unfold? Were they complicit? How vast is the scandal? Only time will tell.

Now compare the punishments. Hanssen, the Cold War mole, received life behind bars. Rossini received probation. McGonigal, whose treason eclipses both theirs combined, was undercharged, coddled, and shielded from the public eye. His crimes were metastatic, a malignancy that burrowed into the marrow of America’s defenses, yet the Justice Department choreographed a narrative to minimize the damage and save itself from humiliation.

And let us not forget. The McGonigal affair was not an isolated act of betrayal. It was part of a larger tapestry of evil. This is the same FBI that tried to destroy President Donald J. Trump. The same FBI that persecuted General Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and yes, me. McGonigal was integral to the fabrication of the Russia Collusion hoax. We are the recognizable names, but there are untold hundreds, perhaps thousands more Americans, who were crushed by the Bureau’s lies, and whose names you will never know. All innocent. All targeted. All casualties of a rogue institution constructed by James Comey.

Social media has done what the press refused to do. The Daily Mail revealed the over-lavish lifestyle of McGonigal’s family. But the obvious questions remain unanswered. Where is the money? Who controls it? Why has it not been clawed back for the American people? The silence is deafening because the establishment fears the truth.

Make no mistake. McGonigal’s betrayal was not mere corruption. It was diabolical. It was apostasy of the highest order. It represents the most grievous breach of national security in American history, and the FBI’s refusal to confront it proves that the Bureau has become a necrotic institution more dedicated to concealing its own disgrace than defending the Republic. McGonigal’s apostasy is the Rosetta Stone of FBI corruption, and when the truth is finally revealed it will shake this nation to its foundations.