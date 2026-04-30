Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is how Trump plays geopolitics: leverage, timing, and results. Hernández was America’s ally when Washington needed him. Then Biden’s DOJ prosecuted him while Honduras drifted into China’s arms. That is not justice—it looks like strategic malpractice, if not worse. Trump reversed the equation. He pardoned Hernández, backed Asfura, put U.S. aid on the table, and helped yank Honduras back from Beijing’s grip. The margin was razor-thin, and the move mattered. Democrats can whine about norms. Adults look at outcomes. Honduras is moving away from China and back toward America. That is the win. That is the point.

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Bob Thebuilder's avatar
Bob Thebuilder
2h

This is great info, thanks!

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