Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2m

The realignment is not mysterious. Citizens want safe streets, stable money, jobs, borders, schools, energy, and governments that do basic things competently. That is why Milei, Bukele-style security politics, Ecuador’s rightward movement, and now Colombia’s runoff matter. Stone frames De La Espriella as a Trump-Milei-Bukele-style outsider, while Reuters notes Cepeda is moving away from a constituent-assembly idea as he courts centrists before the runoff. That tells you the pressure is real. The Latin American Left can still win races, but it no longer owns the future by default. The romance of socialism is colliding with results.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
5h

Sadly you fail to mention how the US influences these changes. Not one country in Latin America is free from US interference. Furthermore the elites are always focused on the US and not their neighbors. The United States of Latin America could be a very powerful block yet this would threaten the US so the US divides and conquers.

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