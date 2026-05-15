Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Winterflood's avatar
David Winterflood
28m

Yes ! Very murky. I have the book : “ Operation Paperclip” by Annie Jacobson I bet you do too ! Keep me posted please. And Thankyou.

Reply
Share
meansofproduction's avatar
meansofproduction
32m

This is not the first time that the CIA has obstructed a Congressional investigation. We interviewed Dan Hardway, an investigator on the House Select Committee on Investigations. He told us about numerous CIA shenanigans. So, while Tulsi's office is denying that boxes were taken in a raid, that the Agency would seek to bury evidence, steal files and engage in all manner of obstructionist activities is part of a patter of decades long behavior. It is time that the Agency is held accountable for ALL it's actions.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture