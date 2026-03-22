Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)'s avatar
Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)
1h

Thank you for sharing your painful story of political prosecution right here in America. After J6 we now have more than a thousand politically prosecuted persons suffering various levels of what the notorious CIA Phoenix Program called pacification. I prefer not to accuse the dead, BUT Robert Mueller AND HIS ASSOCIATES are exceptions who, based on publicly available information deserved to be investigated fully, then indicted by Grand Jury upon proven probable cause, adjudicated, and when proven guilty, sentenced harshly. This group of felons are guilty of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity far beyond obvious sedition and treason. MUELLER'S ASSOCIATES MUST face the Rule of Law before this is over - though short of military tribunals, if legally appropriate, I can't imagine how indictment and prosecution proceed. Putting these jackals under oath in front of an honest prosecutor in an honest court, before an honest jury will likely showcase ripple affects exposing citizens to the fact at least 75% of our bicameral congress persons MUST also be investigated and indicted. Can our country survive the resulting Constitutional Crisis? I have no idea. We live in a time where political honesty may be prosecuted as a dangerous crime. Thanks again, Sir.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
3h

Roger, can you go after Judge Jackson for not sharing clearly relavent and important information from the file? Seems to me you should have a course of action to address this blatant corruption.

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