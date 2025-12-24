Earlier this month, former Venezuelan Congressman and military intelligence official Hugo Carvajal Barrios wrote a letter to President Trump to atone for helping to transform Venezuela from the most prosperous nation in South America to a socialist dump that uses violence and drug-dealing to spread its poisonous ideology throughout the region.

“The regime I served is not merely hostile—it is at war with you, using drugs, gangs, espionage, and even your own democratic processes as weapons. President Trump’s policies against the Maduro criminal regime are not just justified, but necessary and proportionate to the threat. He may even be underestimating what the regime is prepared to do to hold onto power. They have contingency plans for every extreme scenario to ensure they never relinquish control,” Carvajal wrote.

Carvajal broke with the Maduro regime and abdicated from Venezuela in 2017. He is not appealing to President Trump as part of a desperate ploy to avoid culpability for his crimes. Carvajal is among the most well-connected insiders who is ready, willing and able to help President Trump achieve strategic success in Venezuela, which has become the core mission of his foreign policy agenda in the Americas.



WHO IS CARVAJAL?



Hugo Carvajal Barrios served in the Special Forces Unit of the Venezuelan Army and became one of the most trusted lieutenants of former President Hugo Chavez, rising to the rank of General. Carvajal was director of Venezuela’s military intelligence agency, the Division de lnteligencia Militar (”DIM”) from 2004 to 2011 and then again from 2013 to 2014. He was also elected to the Venezuelan National Assembly in 2016.

Carvajal’s position as a long-time insider within the Venezuelan socialist government gives him the expertise needed to help President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s campaign to oust dictator Nicolas Maduro. He was the longest-serving head of Venezuela’s military intelligence agency – fostering an influential network of informants across the country over the course of a decade.

HUGO CHAVEZ’S RIGHT-HAND MAN

Throughout his tenure overseeing military intelligence in Venezuela, Carvajal was tasked by Chavez to run secret investigations against politicians in order to strengthen his grip on power.

Carvajal had a personal cell phone contact with Chavez, corresponding with him frequently. The intelligence network Carvajal personally built reported directly to him. These intelligence operatives remain loyal to Carvajal to this very day. No one knows where the bodies are buried in Venezuela, figuratively and perhaps literally, like Carvajal.

Carvajal can offer a tremendous insight into the vehemently anti-American political movement that rose with the election of President Chavez in 1999 before turning into a criminal, terrorist, narcotrafficking enterprise under the auspices of his corrupt successor, Maduro. Maduro has positioned Venezuela as a regional redoubt for criminal elements and has emerged to become the biggest threat to the United States’ national security in the Western Hemisphere. Maduro has sent more than six hundred thousand migrants into the United States, many of which were funnelled straight from the jails.

CONNECTIONS TO THE CARTEL

Additionally, Carvajal was a member of the Cartel de los Soles, a drug-trafficking organization founded and initially led by Hugo Chavez and later continued by Nicolas Maduro and Diosdado Cabello. Members of the cartel included high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including members of the military, intelligence apparatus, legislature, and the judiciary. The Cartel uses narcotics trafficking, gold production, and Venezuela’s vast oil wealth generated through Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), to engage in money laundering, election manipulation, political influence operations, and other corrupt activities in the U.S. and other western nations. It is estimated that over 90 financial institutions across the world are part of a financial web enabling the Cartel’s globalist enterprise.

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, totaling approximately 303 billion barrels as of 2023. Venezuela also holds approximately 195 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves as of 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment report states that nearly 24% of global cocaine production transits through Venezuela. Venezuela’s annual cocaine exports fall between 800 to 1200 tons annually. As of 2025, Venezuela’s gold reserves are estimated at approximately 161.2 metric tons, according to the World Gold Council and Trading Economics.

Carvajal can credibly testify that Maduro met and was personally involved in international drug trafficking with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) leaders Timchenko and Jesus Santrich. Carvajal knows that Diosdado Cabello, the current Venezuelan Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace was directly involved in drug trafficking with the FARC on behalf of the Chavez Government.

KNOWLEDGE OF ELECTION FRAUD

Carvajal also has intimate knowledge that Smartmatic voting machines made in Venezuela were created with a “back door” that enables the manipulation of vote totals and the rigging of elections. President Chavez directed the creation of Smartmatic’s voting system, first used in 2004 to win a referendum on his presidency and cement his power. Chavez then directed the Cartel de los Soles to deploy Smartmatic election software outside Venezuela to manipulate elections globally. Chavez directed Smartmatic to gain a foothold in U.S. election systems in 2005 with the acquisition of Sequoia Voting Systems headquartered in the State of Colorado. Through USAID funding, Smartmatic facilitated the control of elections in the U.S. and over two dozen countries worldwide.

Carvajal has personal knowledge that Maduro exploited the vulnerability deliberately programmed in the machines to flip votes in the elections of 2015 and 2018 in his favor. Carvajal discussed the machines and the ability to change their vote count with Carlos Quintero, head of the CNE, which is the Venezuelan sham front that purports to ensure voting integrity. Carvajal personally benefitted from the ability to “flip” votes when he went from losing an election as a Congressman in Venezuela to winning his election due to his political connections.

ROOTING OUT HOSTILE ACTORS

Carvajal has identified Cuban DGI Agents Juan Cruz, Thomas Shannon and Gary Spitzel as well as former U.S. Air Force staff member at the United States Embassy in Buenos Aires, Frank Holder as being espionage agents against the United States. He has knowledge of troop totals, organization and locations of the Venezuelan military that could prove useful as the U.S. increases its pressure campaign against Maduro. He also knows where their military installations are located, knows the senior military and intelligence leadership figures, the espionage capabilities of the Maduro regime and the extent of Venezuelan military hardware such as planes, tanks and naval ships. Carvajal has insider knowledge that Tren de Aragua, the notorious criminal organization, was created by Maduro to strengthen his grip on power through kidnapping and other forms of violent thuggery.

A PRESIDENTIAL PARDON

Recently, President Trump pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, an innocent man framed as a drug trafficker due to collusion between the Biden regime and the Maduro-backed communists who seized power over Honduras. This pardon had a seismic impact on Honduran politics, announced on the eve of the election that saw the Nationalist Party win in a resounding mandate against leftism and for a stronger relationship with the U.S. This justified President Trump’s pardon of JOH, despite the cries from media hacks parroting the Deep State’s official story.

While the pardon of JOH is certainly different from a potential pardon of Carvajal – as Carvajal is far from an innocent man and his record of criminality is not in dispute, even from him, it could have just as massive of an impact upon Latin American politics. Carvajal could be the linchpin in bringing the Venezuelan regime down without a messy land invasion, which could backfire like it did in Afghanistan or Iraq. President Trump must pardon Carvajal as a way to bring peace and stability to the Venezuelan people as Latin America takes shape under President Trump’s wise counsel.