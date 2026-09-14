Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Charles weaver's avatar
Charles weaver
9h

Why is it even necessary to mention “ big pharma” like they shoved the drugs down her throat? Blame those who prescribed the drugs but only if she was honest in telling the doctors she was on or had taken other drugs. Sounds like she was a drug junkie. Personally, I can’t believe she didn’t have warnings about mixing the drugs.

Lots of details needed to develop an honest opinion.

Either way, she is a murderer.

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Dolce Far Niente's avatar
Dolce Far Niente
7h

Blaming Big Pharma? Clancy shopped around a dozen doctors and therapists and asked for drugs from each one. Which drugs she took and which she didn't is unclear, but that massive combined drug cocktail was never AND NEVER WOULD BE prescribed by any one doctor.

However, what is clear is that other drug addicts who murder are never excused because of their drug taking, no matter how many or what sort.

The females on that jury and the Tiktokers who have deified her appear to be suffering their own versions of mental illness; certainly reason and rationality are foreign to their thought processes.

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