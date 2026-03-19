Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Tom's avatar
Tom
7h

Well said, and way overdue. The 'RATS would never look into these NGO's as they are funded by them. Soros should be in jail, Singham, and Hoffman could be cellmates. The biggest problem we have is the AG. Unprepared, unimpressive. Trump 0/3. That will tarnish his legacy.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
6h

Americans have been lied to by MSM for decades whitewashing these NGOs as beneficial to the country. We will be able to see how closely they have worked together to defraud us.

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