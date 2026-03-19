The era of belated enforcement is upon us, and one is tempted to ask a question so obvious it borders on the rhetorical: What took so long? What took so outrageously, indefensibly, infuriatingly LONG?

On March 18, 2026 reports began to surface that the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have launched a joint initiative to scrutinize nonprofit organizations suspected of financing domestic terrorism and political violence within the United States with either US dollars or foreign currency. A mission control hub housed within the FBI, populated by IRS forensic accountants and agents, will now follow the money with an intensity that should have been deployed decades ago. After all, we have been utilizing this investigative tactic for decades with foreign terrorists. But now, after the Black Lives Matter riots of the summer of 2020, the George Floyd riots, assaults against federal law enforcement officers (particularly ICE), and what I consider in many cases to be acts of terror, we are finally seeing movement. Finally? At long last?

Let me be blunt. This is not merely overdue. This is a dereliction that has festered for years, if not decades. And while it is easy to seethe over the delay, it is equally important to recognize who has finally had the fortitude, the clarity, and the courage to act. President Donald J. Trump and his administration deserve enormous credit for spearheading an effort that others either ignored, evaded, or lacked the will to confront. Leadership matters. Resolve matters. And in this instance, it has made all the difference.

This initiative should have been launched immediately after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. It should have been expanded after September 11. It should have been relentless after every subsequent act of politically motivated violence on American soil. Instead, for years, we witnessed hesitation, equivocation, and what can only be described as bureaucratic torpor.

IRS-CI, a federal law enforcement agency not to be confused with the Treasury Department’s IRS revenue, and FBI both acknowledged that they are collaborating to investigate individuals and entities that may be funding domestic terrorism or political violence within this country. Oh my, how novel. How overdue. How astonishing that the federal leviathan has only now decided to examine whether the billions of US dollars flowing through the opaque corridors of nonprofit finance finds their way into the hands of those who wish to do this country harm? Let us not pretend this is uncharted territory. One only needs to look at the organization behind these current anti-deportation riots to see that this is not only very well organized, but also very well funded. Money does not materialize from thin air. It is cultivated, coordinated, and quietly transferred.

But to truly grasp the gravity of this moment, one must look not only abroad, but within. Domestic terrorism is not a novelty. It is not an abstraction. It is a recurring malignancy that is nothing new and has metastasized across decades.

Consider the Weather Underground, a radical organization that carried out bombings of government buildings including the United States Capitol and the Pentagon. These were not spontaneous tantrums of youthful rebellion. These were calculated acts requiring funding, logistics, safe houses, and networks of support. Violence is expensive. Chaos requires capital. And Barack Hussein Obama launched his political career in the home of one of Weather Underground member Bill Ayers.

Let’s examine the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Fertilizer, explosives, planning, coordination. None of it free. None of it accidental. Domestic terror has always had a financial spine, whether crude or sophisticated. Just over one year later was another act of domestic terror, the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta on July 27, 1996.

And then we arrive at the carnage and chaos of 2020. American cities were transformed into scenes of smoldering disorder and terrorized by Black Lives Matter (BLM). Police stations burned. Federal courthouses and other federal buildings were attacked and damaged.

Businesses were looted. Monuments were desecrated and torn down. Streets were blocked with impunity. Entire communities were held hostage by mobs that seemed, at times, less like spontaneous protesters and more like organized insurgents. At one point in New York City multiple individuals were convicted for throwing Molotov cocktails at NYPD officers and their vehicles. I bring these instances up to illustrate that domestic terror is nothing new. I welcome the opportunity for our nation to confront those responsible for financing these activities.

Are we to believe this was all organic? That there were no coordinated funding streams? No bail funds rapidly replenished? No logistical networks supplying transportation, equipment, and legal defense? When individuals are arrested and released within hours thanks to well financed organizations, does that not suggest infrastructure? Does that not suggest planning? Does that not suggest money moving behind the curtain? The questions are endless.

We all saw what happened at universities and colleges campus uprisings after the October 7, 2023 attacks by Gaza and Hamas against Israel. Buildings occupied. Classes disrupted. American and Israeli flags burned. Chants not merely critical but openly hostile to the United States itself. These were not isolated acts of collegiate exuberance. These were organized, sustained, and in many cases externally supported demonstrations that required resources. Always resources. Always funding.

Even beyond our borders, in regions such as the Gulf, individuals openly advocate against American interests while benefiting from financial networks that are anything but transparent. The ideological battlefield is global. The financial pipelines often begin here.

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Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and reflect upon some foreign terrorist attacks and how they were funded. Consider the infamous Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, once the largest Islamic charity in the United States. In 2008 its leaders were convicted in federal court for funneling millions of dollars to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. The scheme was almost banal in its simplicity. Funds were routed through ostensibly charitable committees in the West Bank and Gaza, which then redistributed money to families of Hamas operatives, thereby freeing up other resources for violence.

Charity as camouflage. Compassion as cover. A wolf dressed in the clothing of goodwill.

Or take the Al Farooq Mosque in Brooklyn which was linked in the early 2000’s to individuals who provided material support to jihadist causes abroad. The mosque itself became emblematic of a broader concern; religious and charitable institutions could be exploited as conduits for radicalization and financing.

And what of the Benevolence International Foundation and the Global Relief Foundation? Both were shuttered after the September 11 attacks for channeling funds and logistical support to Al-Qaeda.

None of the aforementioned so- called charities operated in shadowy shell companies hidden in some distant wasteland. They were publicly known and even registered 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organizations operating openly on American soil, complete with tax exempt status and trusted donor bases. But it was nothing less than a Trojan horse rolling straight through the gates.

If this sounds like ancient history, that is precisely the point. The blueprint has existed for decades. One cannot discuss terror illicit finance without confronting the devastating reality that some attacks have been facilitated by funds raised under charitable pretenses right here in the United States of America. Investigations into networks tied to Al-Qaeda (AQ) revealed that money moved through several charitable fronts, helped sustain training camps, and provided operational planning that culminated in atrocities such as the September 11, 2001 attacks. Support networks in Europe and North America that masqueraded as humanitarian efforts were later found to have financed logistics, recruitment, material support, and travel for jihadists involved in acts of terror from Madrid to London.

Is every charity implicated? Of course not. That would be an absurd and unjust generalization. But has the charitable sector been exploited by bad actors? Unequivocally? Repeatedly? Systematically? Yes.

And how exactly is this money laundered? The methods range from the almost quaint and antiquated to the technologically sophisticated. Traditional money laundering remains the backbone. Funds are collected through donations, often in cash, then layered through multiple accounts, shell entities, or international transfers. Techniques such as trade based money laundering are common. The ancient hawala system also allows money to move across borders without ever physically crossing them. Like a ghost slipping through locked doors, it leaves almost no trace.

We also have the modern frontier. Cryptocurrency has introduced a new dimension of opacity. Mixers. Tumblers. Privacy coins. Digital wallets created and discarded like burner phones. Money now moves not only silently but instantaneously.

In many anti money laundering (AML) cases it is not either traditional laundering or crypto money laundering. It is both. Funds originate as cash. They pass through nonprofit accounts. They are converted into crypto. They move across jurisdictions. Then reappear as usable capital for illicit purposes. A shell game played at the speed of light.

Which brings us back to the joint IRS-CI/FBI announcement. The idea that IRS-CI and the FBI are finally coordinating in a sustained, centralized fashion is wonderful but should not be groundbreaking. It should have been standard procedure decades ago. The fact that it is being heralded as a new initiative is not a triumph. It is an indictment on our past elected leaders in government.

For years critics warned that enforcement was selective or too timid. Were they wrong? No. Under the Obama Administration and later the Biden Administration, their open borders were policies widely criticized and stretched law enforcement agencies to their limits. When oversight is weakened, when priorities are misplaced, when political sensitivities override common sense, what fills the vacuum? Illicit finance. Organized chaos. Crimes. Riots. Arson. Terrorism.

Money moves like water. It finds the cracks. It exploits the weaknesses. And when we leave gates open long enough the flood is inevitable.

Now, at last, there is talk of revoking tax exempt status, pursuing money laundering charges, and dismantling the financial infrastructure that enables violence. This decision demonstrates the resolve of President Trump’s Administration to confront this issue head on. However much we applaud this initiative, one is equally compelled to ask why this was not done with relentless consistency for both foreign and domestic terror after September 11, 2001? Why the hesitation? Why the delay? Because here is the immutable truth: Terrorism does not materialize out of thin air. It is financed. It is facilitated. It is nurtured. It is sustained. So yes, this initiative is very welcome. It is necessary. It is long overdue. And it is a testament to the leadership under President Trump that refuses to ignore the obvious any longer.

The real question is not whether this effort will begin and end with fanfare. Is this just smoke and mirrors? Or is this now the standard operating procedure for terror related AML cases and will continue with fortitude? Whether it will be applied impartially? Will every dollar be followed, every network exposed, every enabler held accountable? If so, then perhaps, finally, we will answer the question that has lingered for far too long. Not just who commits acts of terror, but who quietly pays for them?