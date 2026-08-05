Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Lydia Lozano's avatar
Lydia Lozano
4hEdited

I would like to know what courts and WHICH JUDGES have held her in contempt and fined her $800 a day. It would be helpful to NAME judicial names here, so we know who is aiding a vindictive, alleged Chinese agent's lawyers, who also should be named, to persecute and try to destroy an American journalist.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Roger Stone is right: break Catherine Herridge, and you break every future whistleblower watching this case. Confidential sources are the bloodstream of investigative journalism. Without them, government abuse stays buried, intelligence misconduct stays hidden, and powerful people sleep easier. The target is not merely Herridge. The target is the promise every serious reporter must be able to make: tell me the truth, and I will protect you. Bankrupting a journalist into betrayal is not justice. It is state-adjacent intimidation. Every newsroom, left or right, should be screaming.

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